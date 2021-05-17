Miravo Healthcare™ Announces Director Election Results of its Annual Meeting of Shareholders

May 17, 2021, 14:46 ET

MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSX: MRV) (OTCQX: MRVFF) d/b/a Miravo Healthcare (Miravo or the Company) a Canadian focused healthcare company with global reach and a diversified portfolio of commercial products, today announced that at its 2021 Virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on May 17, 2021 (the Meeting), all nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated April 9, 2021 were elected as directors of the Company.

The detailed results of the votes by proxy and virtual votes received at the Meeting are as follows:

DIRECTOR NOMINEES


NUMBER OF SHARES


PERCENTAGE OF VOTES CAST


FOR


WITHHELD


FOR


WITHHELD


Daniel Chicoine

2,523,485

232,767

91.55%

8.45%


David A. Copeland

2,687,459

68,793

97.50%

2.50%


Anthony E. Dobranowski

2,652,757

103,495

96.25%

3.75%


Robert Harris

2,687,624

68,628

97.51%

2.49%


John C. London

2,528,050

228,202

91.72%

8.28%


Mary Ritchie

2,692,270

63,982

97.68%

2.32%

In addition, the Company reports that the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the Company's auditors for the ensuing fiscal year was passed by a majority of the votes represented at the Meeting. The Company's full report of voting results on matters presented at the Meeting can be found at www.sedar.com.

About Miravo Healthcare   
Miravo is a Canadian focused, healthcare company with global reach and a diversified portfolio of commercial products.  The Company's products target several therapeutic areas, including pain, allergy, neurology and dermatology.  The Company's strategy is to in-license and acquire growth-oriented, complementary products for Canadian and international markets.  Miravo's head office is located in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, the international operations are located in Dublin, Ireland and the Company's manufacturing facility is located in Varennes, Québec, Canada.  The Varennes facility operates in a Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) environment respecting the U.S., Canada and E.U. GMP regulations and is regularly inspected by Health Canada and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.  For additional information, please visit www.miravohealthcare.com.

