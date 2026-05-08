Mirbeau Inn & Spa Debuts in Beacon, Blending Historic Charm with Everyday Wellness

"The opening of Mirbeau Beacon represents an exciting evolution for our brand," said Michael Dal Pos, CEO of The Mirbeau Companies. "In reviving the property, we've preserved the irreplaceable historic character while scaling our wellness and hospitality offerings to new heights to deliver a unique sense of escape for our guests, whether they are joining us from across the street or across the Northeast."

Set across 64 scenic acres, the estate is a rare collaboration of 19th-century architectural mastery. Once a private home to Civil War General Joseph Howland, the High Victorian Gothic mansion was designed by Frederick Clarke Withers and later expanded with a music room addition by the renowned Richard Morris Hunt. The surrounding grounds, a masterwork of rolling hills, ponds, and waterfalls framed by views of Mount Beacon, were artfully composed by the celebrated landscape architect Henry Winthrop Sargent. Together, the Mansion and the newly constructed Spa Château comprise 72 guest rooms and suites that seamlessly blend historic character with contemporary design.

At the heart of the resort is Mirbeau's 25,000-square-foot signature spa, designed as a comprehensive wellness destination for both overnight guests and day visitors. The spa features the brand's hallmark Aqua Terrace, Resting Area, Reflection Room, and a light-filled Solarium, complemented by eucalyptus-infused steam rooms, saunas, and state-of-the-art fitness amenities. Guests can choose from an extensive menu of treatments, including customized facials, restorative massages, body therapies, and holistic rituals rooted in relaxation and rejuvenation. Additionally, the spa retail space, the largest in the brand's portfolio, offers a curated selection of premium skincare and wellness brands, including Elemis, Caudalie, Yon-Ka, Mirbeau's Signature and Glow collections, extending the spa experience beyond the treatment room.

"Mirbeau has always been about creating a deeply personalized and elevated wellness experience," said Pamela Sandoval, Spa Director of Mirbeau Inn & Spa Beacon. "In Beacon, every detail of the spa, from service to setting, has been meticulously curated to feel entirely removed from the everyday, ensuring that our guests leave more balanced, restored, and better equipped for the pace of modern life."

Complementing the wellness experience, the resort's full-service restaurant and bar draw on Mirbeau's French-inspired roots while highlighting seasonal ingredients and regional flavors. The menu balances classic technique with a modern, approachable sensibility, featuring expertly prepared dishes, a curated wine list, and craft cocktails suited for everything from relaxed brunches to evening dining. Dining options abound indoors within the sunlit Bistro, vibrant Sapphire Dining Room, or elegant Gold Room, while the Terrace offers an al fresco experience overlooking the Monet gardens and ponds. The culinary program is led by Beacon local Chef Adam Slamon, bringing a strong sense of place to the dining experience.

Set within the vibrant arts community of Beacon and surrounded by the natural beauty of the Hudson Valley, the resort offers guests a seamless balance of culture, relaxation, and refined hospitality. With its thoughtful design, expansive wellness offerings, and elevated culinary program, Mirbeau Inn & Spa Beacon is poised to become a premier destination for travelers seeking a luxurious and restorative escape.

For more information, please visit or follow @mirbeaubeacon or our website.

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About Mirbeau Inn & Spa:

Mirbeau Inn & Spa is an European-inspired sanctuary that blends the charm of a boutique hotel with the serenity of a world-class spa. Family-owned and nationally recognized, Mirbeau has provided elegant, restorative escapes for more than 25 years, grounded in a philosophy of approachable wellness. Each property is designed to create serene, unpretentious environments where guests can slow down, restore balance, and enjoy the simple pleasures of classic spa rituals, thoughtful hospitality, and everyday luxury.

With locations in Skaneateles, Plymouth, Rhinebeck, and a day resort in Albany, Mirbeau Inn & Spa and Spa Mirbeau offer refined yet welcoming experiences rooted in the brand's philosophy of "reflected beauty." Inspired by French Impressionist art, each destination blends elegant design, timeless comfort, and a deep sense of care.

SOURCE The Mirbeau Companies