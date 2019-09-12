Mircom Adds Fx-3318 Single Loop Intelligent Panel to Its List of Addressable Fire Alarms

TORONTO, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mircom is pleased to announce today its launch of the new FX-3318 Single Loop Intelligent Addressable Panel, available for purchase in UL markets only.

The FX-3318 is UL 864 9th Edition listed and has COA (New York) and CSFM (California) listings. It is cost effective, easy to install, program and use. It has uncompromised features while maintaining the look and feel of larger Mircom panels as its menus follow standard Mircom panels to reduce learning. Mircom's FX-3318 is intended for small to medium facilities that require a low cost solution.

FX-3318 FX-3318

"Our new FX-3318 is a great combination of proven FX-3500 firmware in a smaller footprint, at a great price," said Michael DeMille, Vice President, Product Management and Marketing, Mircom Group of Companies.

Mircom's FX-3318 provides one intelligent Signaling Line Circuit (SLC) that supports Advanced Communication Protocol (AP). AP devices use a high speed communication protocol that greatly increase the speed of communication between intelligent devices.

The FX-3318 can support up to 318 devices in AP mode and offers legacy CLIP support of up to 198 devices. The FX-3318 is shipped pre-assembled with all main components:

Complete with main board, power supply, transformer and a 4x20 LCD screen in a red enclosure

PAS (Positive Alarm Sequence)

Supports up to 7 annunciators

Supports sync protocols from major manufacturers

Four Power Limited Class B (Style Y) or Class A (Style Z) NAC circuits

Built-in Dialer Module for remote monitoring

The FX-3318 is a great alternative to replace conventional systems. The trim ring dresses the panel for easy retrofits or new installs.

"It will position itself nicely in our lineup to compete with any small addressable Fire Alarm Control unit on the market," said DeMille.

For more information about the FX-3318, such as sell sheets, data sheets and installation instructions, please refer to our website: FX-3318

For any other questions, please send an email to: product_mgmt@mircomgroup.com.

ABOUT MIRCOM

Founded in 1991, Mircom Group of Companies is North America's largest independent designer, manufacturer and distributor of intelligent building and life safety solutions. Reaching customers in over 100 countries worldwide, our unwavering commitment to North American manufacturing enables Mircom to offer the highest quality and best competitive value across our vast range of solutions.

PRESS CONTACT:

Matthew Pedias | Marketing Communications Specialist

221199@email4pr.com | Mircom Group of Companies

905-660-4655 ext. 3370

SOURCE Mircom Group of Companies