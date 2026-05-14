Mircom Celebrates 14 Consecutive Years as One of Canada's Best Managed Companies

Platinum Club recognition highlights Mircom's continued leadership in Canadian innovation and manufacturing

TORONTO, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mircom is proud to announce its continued recognition as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies for the 14th consecutive year. This prestigious award highlights outstanding business performance and strategic leadership within privately-owned Canadian organizations. By maintaining its elite Platinum Club status, Mircom strengthens its long-standing reputation as a global leader in integrated building solutions.

For over three decades, Mircom has delivered innovative life safety and security solutions designed, engineered, and manufactured in Canada. This focus on local manufacturing enables Mircom to uphold high manufacturing standards, support domestic jobs and quickly respond to the evolving needs of customers and end-users worldwide. Mircom's commitment to research and development remains a key driver of its growth as a globally trusted Canadian brand.

"We are honoured to receive recognition for the 14th consecutive year as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies," said Mark Falbo, President and CEO. "Our success is built on the dedication of our team and the confidence of our customers and partners. Keeping our manufacturing rooted in Canada continues to be a fundamental part of our identity and strengthens our drive to deliver high-quality, reliable life safety and security solutions. Achieving Platinum Club status once again reflects our passion for innovation and our commitment to advancing Canadian-built technology on the global stage."

About Canada's Best Managed Companies

Canada's Best Managed Companies program continues to be the mark of excellence for privately-owned Canadian companies. Every year since the launch of the program in 1993, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies have competed for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates their management skills and practices. The awards are granted on four levels: 1) Canada's Best Managed Companies new winner, one of the new winners selected each year; 2) Canada's Best Managed Companies winner, award recipients that have re-applied and successfully retained their Best Managed designation for two additional years, subject to annual operational and financial review; 3) Gold Standard winner, after three consecutive years of maintaining their Best Managed status, these winners have demonstrated their commitment to the program and successfully retained their award for 4-6 consecutive years; 4) Platinum Club member, winners that have maintained their Best Managed status for seven years or more. Program sponsors are Deloitte Private, CIBC, The Globe and Mail, and TMX Group. For more information, visit www.bestmanagedcompanies.ca.

About Mircom

Mircom is a global designer, manufacturer, and distributor of intelligent building solutions, bringing innovation and flexibility to the industry. With a presence in over 100 countries worldwide, our commitment to technological advancement enables us to offer high-quality and competitive value solutions in Fire Detection & Alarm, Communications & Security, Mass Notification, and Building Automation & Smart Technologies. Our Made in Canada solutions are independently engineered in North America and tailored to our clients' unique needs and their customers. For more information, visit www.mircom.com.

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Marketing Communications

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SOURCE Mircom