Mircom Group - Growing and Investing in Our Market Capabilities

TORONTO, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mircom Technologies Ltd. is proud to announce that we continue to grow and invest in our global manufacturing footprint. As leaders in the Canadian fire detection and smart buildings markets, we have outgrown our current Montreal facility located at 4555 Chem. du Bois-Franc, Saint-Laurent, QC H4S 1A8, Canada.

334 Rue Avro, Pointe Claire, Canada Mircom Group Head Office

Effective September 2, 2021, we will have completed our move from our current Quebec head office to a new base of operations just west of Montreal's Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport, located at: 334 Rue Avro, Pointe Claire, QC H9R 5W5, Canada.

This 77,000 square foot state-of-the-art facility will house certain of our design, engineering, manufacturing, sales, service and administrative functions. This expansion furthers our commitment to serve customers and stakeholders globally, providing high quality design, superior customer service, expanded production capacity, and increased inventory and warehousing of our offerings.

Mircom maintains its corporate head office and existing production facility in Vaughan (Toronto), Ontario as well as a network of satellite offices across Canada, the United States and various global markets.

About Mircom

Founded in 1991, Mircom Group of Companies is North America's largest independent designer, manufacturer, and distributor of life safety equipment, reaching customers in over 100 countries worldwide. Its product lines include fire detection and alarm, communication, security and access control, mass notification, emergency lighting, building automation and smart building systems. As a Canadian based, family owned and operated company, Mircom is successful in multiple global markets, resulting from its longevity and commitment to innovation in smart building solutions.

