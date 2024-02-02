Mircom Group of Companies Introduces their Next-Generation Secutron Fire Detection and Alarm Product Range into the U.S. Security Distribution Market

TORONTO, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mircom Group of Companies (Mircom Group), an independent global leader in intelligent building solutions, is pleased to announce the launch of its next generation Secutron fire detection and alarm product range into the U.S. security distribution market.

MR-4000 Series Addressable Fire Alarm Control Panels and MRI-400 Series Addressable Devices
According to Mark Falbo, President and CEO of the Mircom Group, "this next generation of Secutron products establishes new boundaries for being easy to install, program, service and operate while being technologically robust and cost competitive. We are confident that once customers experience the flexibility and ease-of-use of our Secutron products, they will quickly become their preferred choice."

Allen Fritts, Director of U.S. Sales, said, "Secutron's comprehensive product offering includes both conventional and addressable fire alarm control panels and related devices that are designed for small to medium-sized applications. As a trusted global brand, we have strategically invested in the development of our next-generation products to meet the evolving needs of the U.S. market."

The Secutron fire detection and alarm products meet the most stringent industry standards, including UL 864 10th edition and are meticulously engineered and produced at Mircom Group's two North American manufacturing facilities. The new product range includes:

  • MR-400 Series Addressable Fire Alarm Control Panels
  • MR-2300 Series Conventional Fire Alarm Control Panels
  • MR-2320 Conventional Releasing Control Panel
  • AUDMAX Emergency Communication System
  • MRI-4000 Series Addressable Devices
  • 400 Series Horns, Strobes & Horn/Strobes
  • SPP/SPPS Series Speakers & Speaker/Strobes
  • SD-100 Series Conventional Smoke Detectors
  • A vast assortment of associated accessories

For more information on Secutron's innovative product range, visit www.secutron.com.

About The Mircom Group of Companies
The Mircom Group of Companies is a global designer, manufacturer, and distributor of intelligent building solutions, bringing innovation and flexibility to the industry. With a presence in over 100 countries worldwide, our commitment to technological advancement enables us to offer high-quality and competitive value solutions in Fire Detection & Alarm, Communications & Security, Mass Notification, and Building Automation & Smart Technologies. Our solutions are independently engineered in North America and tailored to our clients' unique needs and their customers. For more information visit www.mircom.com

