Mircom Group of Companies Named One of Canada's Best Managed Companies for the Seventh Consecutive Year, Attaining 'Platinum Standard' Status

TORONTO, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mircom Group of Companies has announced today that they are honoured to receive the prestigious 'Platinum Standard' award as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies in 2019. Mircom is proud to have qualified as part of Canada's Best Managed Companies for seven consecutive years, having been previously awarded 'Gold Standard' status.

The 2019 Best Managed program award winners are amongst the best-in-class of Canadian owned and managed companies demonstrating strategy, capability and commitment to achieve sustainable growth. Serving the global marketplace for over 27 years, Mircom is North America's largest independent designer, manufacturer and distributor of intelligent building and life safety solutions. The 'Platinum Standard' designation is given to companies that have been named to "Canada's Best Managed Companies," for more than six consecutive years. Mircom has continued to focus on creating value to employees and customers, while maintaining their overall vision and excelling in the global economy.

"We are extremely honoured to have been recognized for a seventh consecutive year as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies. This Canadian honour continues to contribute to our global success," said Mark Falbo, President, Mircom Group of Companies.

Mircom's continued growth stems from R&D, new product development, geographic expansion, acquisitions and increasing brand awareness. As a technology company, innovation is at the forefront of Mircom's business strategies. Mircom prides itself on listening to its customers, understanding their challenges and delivering a wide array of world class life safety and intelligent building solutions.

"Achieving this honour and receiving 'Platinum Standard' is no small feat and is attributed to our amazing staff who earned this achievement through their dedication, hard-work and commitment to protecting life and property through safer and smarter building solutions," said Falbo.

ABOUT CANADA'S BEST MANAGED COMPANIES

Canada's Best Managed Companies continues to be the mark of excellence for Canadian owned and managed companies. Every year since the launch of the program in 1993, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies have competed for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates their management skills and practices. For further information, please visit www.bestmanagedcompanies.ca

ABOUT MIRCOM

Founded in 1991, Mircom Group of Companies is North America's largest independent designer, manufacturer and distributor of intelligent building and life safety solutions. Reaching customers in over 100 countries worldwide, our unwavering commitment to North American manufacturing enables Mircom to offer the highest quality and best competitive value across our vast range of solutions.

