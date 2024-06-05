Mircom Group's MIX-4010-DUCT Addressable Photoelectric Duct Smoke Detector Recognized as one of the Best New Products of 2024 by Consulting-Specifying Engineer

TORONTO, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mircom Group of Companies (Mircom Group) is pleased to announce that its MIX-4010-DUCT Addressable Photoelectric Duct Smoke Detector has been recognized as one of the best new products of 2024 by subscribers of Consulting-Specifying Engineer. The MIX-4010-DUCT has received the Gold Award in the Safety and Security Category as part of Consulting-Specifying Engineer's Product of the Year program.

The MIX-4010-DUCT is an addressable photoelectric duct smoke detector designed for reliable smoke detection in air duct systems. Engineered for easy installation, operation, and maintenance, the MIX-4010-DUCT supports a wide range of air velocities to meet various application needs. Its user-friendly design accommodates multiple mounting configurations and features an innovative one-pipe sampling tube that simplifies the installation process. In addition, the MIX-4010-DUCT includes a transparent cover for easy inspection of the device's status, along with multiple testing options via an integrated test port or a customizable remote test function.

Mircom Group is thrilled to receive the Gold Award for the MIX-4010-DUCT, highlighting our unwavering commitment to providing robust fire detection solutions that meet the highest standards of quality, reliability, and ease of use.

For more information about the award-winning MIX-4010-DUCT and Mircom's comprehensive range of advanced fire detection and alarm solutions, please visit mircom.com.

About Consulting-Specifying Engineer's Product of the Year Program

Consulting-Specifying Engineer's Product of the Year (POY) program is the premier award for new products in the mechanical, fire/life safety, electrical, lighting, plumbing, and related non-residential building systems market. The annual reader-choice program provides Consulting-Specifying Engineer's audience with information about the top new product in their fields.

About the Mircom Group of Companies

The Mircom Group of Companies is a global designer, manufacturer, and distributor of intelligent building solutions, bringing innovation and flexibility to the industry. With a presence in over 100 countries worldwide, our commitment to technological advancement enables us to offer high-quality and competitive value solutions in Fire Detection & Alarm, Communications & Security, Mass Notification, and Building Automation & Smart Technologies. Our solutions are independently engineered in North America and tailored to our clients' unique needs and their customers. For more information, visit mircom.com.

