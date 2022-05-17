MiResource and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Win National Honors for Improving Access to Mental Health Care

SAN FRANCISCO, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Blue Cross Blue Shield Association (BCBSA) recently announced that Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas (BCBSKS) has received the 2021 Brand Excellence Award for Brand Innovation in its work to help Kansans seeking mental health care. This work was done in partnership with MiResource, a custom tool with a personalized approach to mental health care.

MiResource, an online mental health provider referral service, provides a differentiated solution by allowing users to filter by specific patient needs, such as conditions treated, location, language, availability, and preferred payment method. BCBSKS leverages MiResource's capabilities to connect Kansans with in-network mental health providers across the state that best fit their needs.

"Enabling people to more easily get behavioral health services is a critical component to achieving our vision of advancing well-being and health equity for all Americans," said Sean Robbins, BCBSA executive vice president. "The Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas team really delivered on their commitment to serving all Kansans through this innovative work."

Since MiResource launched in Kansas, more than 1,800 unique appointments have been made through the online tool and more than 19,500 unique visitors have accessed the site.

An important result of the MiResource service is an increase in long-distance connectivity between providers and patients. For the first time, BCBSKS has seen an increase in claims between providers and patients located more than 60 miles apart, with one member receiving care more than 280 miles from their home.

"We've been serving Kansans' health insurance needs for 80 years now. We're proud of the work that we've done, but we're always looking to the future and want to uncover more ways to help our friends and neighbors," said Matt All, BCBSKS president/CEO. "It's too hard for Kansans to get the mental health care they need. The launch of MiResource in Kansas came at just the right time and has helped connect thousands of Kansans with providers who meet their needs and who have appointments available now."

The annual BCBSA Brand Excellence awards honor Blue Cross and Blue Shield Plans that excel in developing and enhancing the overall Blue Cross and Blue Shield brand image. This marks the 27th year that BCBSA has presented Brand Excellence Awards to recognize Blue Plans nationwide in categories promoting the Blue Brands, including attracting new customers, fostering loyalty among existing customers and brand innovation.

Visit www.bcbsks.miresource.com for more information and to start your search today.

The Blue Cross Blue Shield Association is an association of independent Blue Cross and Blue Shield companies.

About MiResource

MiResource makes it easy for people to connect with the right mental health care for their needs. We leverage advanced technologies to enable the entire spectrum of care options, professionals, and programs, to share their availability, specialty, identity and more, providing our users with the information and support they need to find the right match. Backed by venture funding from top investors including Draper Associates, The One Mind Institute and more. MiResource partners with health insurance plans, and health systems across the country to help people get the mental health care they need. For more information, visit miresource.com.

About Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas

For 80 years, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas has built a reputation of trust with its members and contracting providers by providing outstanding customer service while quickly and accurately processing claims; fairly administering benefit plans and contracts; offering programs, services and tools to help members improve or maintain their health; and operating under the highest ethical standards while being good stewards of premium dollars. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association and is the state's largest insurer, serving all Kansas counties except Johnson and Wyandotte. For more information, visit bcbsks.com.

SOURCE MiResource