Miri Announces First-of-its Kind AI Health and Wellness Platform

Miri

29 Aug, 2023, 09:02 ET

The Pre-Seed Financing Round Led by Sassafras Investments, LLC

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Miri, the first-of- its-kind AI health and wellness  platform which offers users 24/7 access to top health & wellness experts, announces its public beta launch now available for users at www.miri.health

The $1.2m pre-seed round which closed in July, accelerated the development of this new health offering. The company's technology aims to utilize the new tools of large language model AI to give users the authentic experience of communicating with a team of health and wellness experts. 

With Miri, users will have access to some of the most knowledgeable health and wellness experts in the nation. Unlike other popular apps that focus on just one aspect of a person's well-being, such as diet or mental health, Miri provides holistic support that will guide consumers on a path to their healthiest, happiest life as well as aid in helping to better protect themselves against chronic illness in the future..   

"500 Global, OnDeck, & Sassafras' dedication to creating a more healthy, safe, conscious & equitable world is not only apparent in the companies they invest in, but in the diversity of the founding teams they back," said Amy Kelly, Miri Co-Founder and CEO. "We are thrilled to be in partnership with funds creating the change they want to see in health and wellness, for all."

Created by Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer, Boris Korsunsky, Miri uses GenAI to offer  24/7 access to top experts in their industry for proactive and personalized support, providing consumers with a trusted source of information pulled directly from evidence-based accomplished and successful industry leaders.

"Sometimes we find ourselves searching the internet for information about health concerns, and having an AI that will remember who we are and converse with empathy, will revolutionize this industry," said Spencer Stewart, CEO Sassafras Ventures. "We made very strong personal connections with the founders of Miri, and we are confident that this will be a universally beneficial use of AI technology that will provide quality health guidance to users." he continued.

About Miri

Miri Health is the newest Generative AI health and wellness app founded in 2022 in the San Francisco Bay Area. The app gives users online access to today's most influential health experts (across a variety of expertise) to serve as personal guides, available at your fingertips, 24/7,

A specialty curated team of health and wellness experts across an array of modalities each offering personalized programs, classes and other services to improve and help you maintain your optimal wellness. For more information, please visit https://www.miri.health/

