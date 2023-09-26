Miri Health Announces Team of Experts Powering the AI Health and Wellness Platform

News provided by

Miri

26 Sep, 2023, 07:08 ET

Best in Class Industry Experts Knowledge Is Infused in Bots Offering Users Answers to A Variety of Health and Wellness Needs 

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Miri, the first-of- its-kind AI health and wellness platform which offers users 24/7 access to top health & wellness experts, today announces its lineup of experts infusing the knowledge provided to users.

Continue Reading
Miri Experts available during beta
Miri Experts available during beta

With Miri, users have access to some of the industry's most knowledgeable health and wellness experts in the nation. Unlike other popular apps that focus on just one aspect of a person's well-being, such as diet or mental health, Miri provides holistic support designed specifically to guide consumers on a variety of their health and wellness questions and needs. Topics can range from gut health and fatigue to hormones, nutrition and longevity, and many more. Powered by the knowledge directly provided from over 15 experts. Miri pulls from information provided by a special selection of experts. Some of these experts whose knowledge Miri is tapping into include:

  • Dr. Poonam Desai -an osteopathic physician who is double board certified in Lifestyle Medicine and Emergency Medicine. Dr Desai has trained Miri to answer user questions about fitness, nutrition, and genomic-based medicine. Her practice focuses on a holistic healthcare approach personalized to the patient.
  • Dr. Sunjya Schweig: is an expert in complex chronic illnesses which require rigorous investigation and management. He has been studying, teaching, and practicing integrative and functional medicine for over 25 years. Dr. Schweig has educated Miri to answer a variety of questions covering chronic health issues from digestive health, nutrition and food as medicine, hormonal balance, metabolism, neurology, brain function, inflammatory disease, infectious disease, immune dysfunction, environmental toxins, sleep, and genetics.
  • Dr. Joel Warsh: is a Board-Certified Pediatrician who specializes in Parenting, Wellness and Integrative Medicine. He has degrees in Kinesiology, Psychology and Epidemiology and Community Health as well as his medical degree. His expertise enables Miri to speak to users on parenting and integrative pediatric support topics.

Miris' technology enables users to ask a variety of health related questions. Armed with the knowledge of the many expert information provided, Miri can provide guidance on a variety of health questions, and will check in to help users measure their progress. Should another topic come up unrelated to the first, users simply ask a new question. The AI has a memory of all past information provided thus the more you share the more holistic perspective Miri provides on your overall personal  health and wellness needs.

To check it out, please visit the app here and begin engaging with Miri. The Miri beta is currently free for users. For more information please visit Miri out online or on the official instagram account: here. More experts will be announced soon.

About Miri
Miri Health is the newest Generative AI health and wellness app founded in 2022 in the San Francisco Bay Area. The app gives users online access to today's most influential health experts (across a variety of expertise) to serve as personal guides, available at your fingertips, 24/7,

A specialty curated team of health and wellness experts across an array of modalities each offering personalized programs, classes and other services to improve and help you maintain your optimal wellness. For more information, please visit https://www.miri.health/ 

Contact: Natalie Beita
            (E) [email protected]
            (C) 415.850.2668

SOURCE Miri

Also from this source

Miri Announces First-of-its Kind AI Health and Wellness Platform

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.