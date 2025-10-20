Miri Technologies to Unveil New Resilient Internet Platform and Upgrades to X510 Bonding Router at NAB Show New York

New miriOS provides robust foundation for reliable internet connectivity on network routers, while flagship Miri X510 router gains new operating modes and performance enhancements

READING, Pa., Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Internet connectivity startup Miri Technologies Inc. will use this week's NAB Show New York as the launch pad for its latest ground-breaking innovation, the new miriOS™ software platform for network routers. Exhibiting in booth 142 at the Javits Center from October 22 to 23, the company will showcase miriOS alongside powerful updates for its award-winning X510 dual-cellular bonding router.

Miri solutions enable resilient internet anywhere by fusing multiple connections – such as Wi-Fi, 4G, 5G and Starlink – together to withstand network disruptions and improve speeds in challenging environments. Powered by Speedify bonding technology from partner Connectify, Inc., Miri solutions improve connectivity for any type of data and support use cases ranging from live streaming and broadcast contribution to business continuity and disaster response.

Introducing miriOS

Based on the OpenWrt framework and featuring built-in Speedify technology, miriOS provides a powerful foundation for reliable internet connectivity on Miri's own hardware solutions as well as select third-party routers. In addition to enabling new functionality in future updates to Miri's flagship X510 bonding router, the launch of miriOS also brings the company's fault-tolerant connectivity to third-party hardware for the first time – starting with the popular GL.iNet Beryl AX (GL-MT3000) travel router.

The combination of miriOS with the GL.iNet Beryl AX is ideal for on-the-go internet users who need reliable connectivity but don't require the robust hardware capabilities or large number of contributing links of the purpose-built Miri X510. miriOS allows users to bond, load balance or automatically switch between the Beryl AX's Ethernet, Wi-Fi and USB-tethered mobile internet connections.

"Our Miri X510 hardware is the ultimate bonding solution for mission-critical professional applications, but there are also huge numbers of consumers and small businesses who want resilient internet but with less extensive hardware needs," said Ryan Brenneman, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer at Miri Technologies. "miriOS for the GL.iNet Beryl AX router offers a cost-effective entry point for our fault-tolerant reliability and rich feature set, and we're excited to get user feedback on it as we open up beta testing."

Miri is now starting beta testing of miriOS, with full release expected early next year. Users can apply to beta test miriOS on their own Miri X510 or GL.iNet Beryl AX at www.miri.tech/beta. A Speedify router license is required. New beta testers of miriOS on the Beryl AX will receive a free 90-day license, after which they must subscribe to a Speedify plan. Miri X510 owners can use their existing Speedify subscription plan with the miriOS beta.

New X510 Features

Many of the powerful new features in miriOS will also be made available even sooner for the X510 router through a firmware update in advance of the miriOS release. The Miri X510 can bond up to seven direct connections (including integrated 5G and 4G modems; Ethernet; Wi-Fi; and optional external USB modems) plus data connections from up to 20 mobile devices via Speedify's Pair & Share function.

miriOS and the new X510 firmware add a new Load Balancing mode as a user-selectable alternative to the existing Bonding mode. While Bonding mode combines multiple internet connections into one high-performance virtual tunnel for maximum uninterrupted resilience, the new Load Balancing mode uses multiple links for extra bandwidth and for instant failover if a connection fails, but without sending traffic through a bonding server.

Speedify's new Performance-Enhancing Proxy (PEP) further improves data transport speeds on varying connections by overcoming limitations inherent in the standard TCP network protocol to increase throughput. Meanwhile, for live streaming and broadcast contribution, expanded tools for handling network jitter improve stream stability by overcoming inconsistent packet latency. As one example, this is valuable for streaming to unforgiving target platforms using the legacy RTMP protocol, which lacks the robustness of newer protocols such as SRT.

Additional updates include easier access management for websites that block bonded or VPN-encrypted connections, new subscription plan options; and enhancements to the X510's intuitive, browser-based user interface. For more information, please visit www.miri.tech .

