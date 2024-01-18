MIRI TECHNOLOGIES UNVEILS REVOLUTIONARY SHANNON AI BETA PLATFORM AND ALL-STAR EXPERT LINEUP

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Miri, the groundbreaking Generative AI wellness platform, proudly announces the official launch of the Shannon AI beta platform. Named after wellness expert Shannon Morse of The Green Door Life, Shannon AI will revolutionize accessible health information by providing users with a dedicated 1:1 coach at their fingertips.

Users of Shannon AI, which is powered by Miri technology, can consult with Shannon at their convenience, expediting personalized health education and removing any lag time usually involved when working with a 1:1 practitioner. More specifically, this innovative AI-driven platform provides users with precision-designed meal plans, customized shopping lists, and personalized macronutrient suggestions based on their unique lifestyle and goals. Whether planning ahead or on-the-go, users are guided by Shannon AI to make optimal choices in real-life situations.

"When optimizing a health and wellness journey, making a change isn't sufficient; we must undergo a transformation to truly experience ourselves in a new light," says Shannon Morse. "From what I've observed, Miri represents the initial step toward realizing this transformation on a collective level. The coaching, drawing from retained memories of past interactions, offers users the chance to embody a new way of being through integrative education and personalized support."

Key Features of Shannon AI:

Personalized Meal Plans: Shannon AI delivers meal plans that are not only customized with users' favorite foods but also enhanced for optimal wellness. Tailored to real-life scenarios, these plans align with users' health objectives and lifestyle preferences.

Calorie and Macronutrient Recommendations: Receive expert guidance on calorie and macronutrient intake to support users' fitness and body composition goals.

Integrated Shopping Lists: Crafted to align with users' health objectives, the integrated shopping lists provide personalized selections, making grocery shopping a breeze. These lists seamlessly generate comprehensive details, including ingredients for a variety of recipes that fit within the user's meal plan.

In addition to Shannon AI, Miri has partnered with an expert lineup of luminaries and health practitioners, with more to come.

Dr. Poonam Desai: A double board-certified osteopathic physician specializing in Lifestyle Medicine and Emergency Medicine. Dr. Desai's expertise in fitness, nutrition, and genomic-based medicine enriches Miri's ability to address users' questions comprehensively.

Dr. Sunjya Schweig: A seasoned practitioner with over 25 years of experience in integrative and functional medicine, Dr. Schweig contributes to Miri's knowledge base on chronic health issues, including digestive health, nutrition, hormonal balance, metabolism, neurology, and more.

Dr. Joel Warsh: A Board-Certified Pediatrician specializing in parenting, wellness, and integrative medicine. Warsh's multifaceted expertise enables Miri to provide insights into parenting and integrative pediatric support topics.

Miri's groundbreaking technology allows users to ask a variety of questions and receive guidance based on the collective knowledge of its team of experts. The AI retains a memory of past interactions, offering a more holistic and empathetic relationship as users continue to engage with Miri. The platform encourages users to track their progress, seamlessly inquire about diverse wellness topics, and supports users to achieve healthy lifestyle goals.

Amy Kelly, CEO and Co-Founder of Miri, expresses her enthusiasm about this collaboration, stating, "We aspire to make 1:1 wellness coaching available to all. Miri is not just an AI platform; it's a dedicated partner in your wellness journey, with expert-backed guidance accessible anytime, anywhere."

The Miri beta platform, featuring the revolutionary Shannon AI and a stellar lineup of expert advisors, is currently free for users. Visit Miri's website at https://www.miri.ai/ to be one of the first to experience Shannon AI in beta and engage with Miri. Stay tuned for additional announcements as Miri continues to make 1:1 wellness accessible to all.

About Miri:

Miri is a groundbreaking Generative AI wellness platform, co-founded in 2022 in the San Francisco Bay Area by Amy Kelly and Boris Korsunsky, the former CTO of Lyft. Our platform offers users unparalleled online access to a handpicked team of wellness experts, delivering personalized programs, classes, and services aimed at enhancing and maintaining optimal wellness. Imagine having your favorite wellness experts available 24/7, providing check-ins, updates, health trackers, and enlightening educational content precisely when you need it. Miri fosters impactful lifestyle changes, offering a sense of being seen and supported by a wellness coach who truly understands and is fully equipped to guide you on your wellness journey. For more information, explore Miri and experience a new level of personalized well-being.

