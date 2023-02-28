Mirico Joins Global Initiative to Cut Methane Emissions

OXFORD, England , Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mirico, a leading provider of greenhouse gas emissions monitoring solutions, has joined the "Aiming for Zero Methane Emissions Initiative" to support energy companies' efforts to curb the warming impact of operational methane emissions. The initiative is spearheaded by The Oil and Gas Climate Initiative (OGCI), a consortium led by the CEOs of major oil and gas companies from around the world. Mirico joins these companies in an ambitious global effort to eliminate the industry's methane footprint by 2030.

Mirico quantifies greenhouse gas emissions (such as methane and carbon dioxide) across entire industrial sites with a single instrument, through continuous, wide-area monitoring. Operating reliably even in inclement weather, data is collected and analysed in real-time, delivering quick insights to operators about site emissions. Automatic alerts are raised upon detection of anomalous events, accelerating response times, reducing maintenance costs and minimising emissions.

Working towards near zero methane emissions from oil and gas is a top priority for OGCI. Methane is far more potent as a greenhouse gas than carbon dioxide, but it stays in the atmosphere for a shorter time. Preventing, detecting and eliminating methane emissions now can therefore result in an important near-term reduction in the pace of global warming, supporting other decarbonization efforts. Eliminating methane emissions from the upstream oil and gas industry represents one of the best short-term opportunities for contributing to climate change mitigation.

Bjørn Otto Sverdrup (chairman of the executive committee, OGCI) said, "We warmly welcome Mirico's support for the Aiming for Zero Methane Emissions Initiative. The technologies developed by Mirico are a crucial step towards achieving zero methane emissions by 2030."

"I am delighted to join the Aiming for Zero Methane Emissions Initiative and to support energy companies achieve emission reduction targets," said Mark Volanthen, chairman of Mirico. "Our greenhouse gas monitoring solutions are already helping customers all over the world, and we look forward to supporting more organisations reach their net zero targets in the future."

Details on the Aiming for Zero Initiative can be found by visiting: https://aimingforzero.ogci.com/about/

About Mirico: Mirico monitors greenhouse gas emissions across a range of industries and applications. By providing reliable continuous monitoring, Mirico detects, localises and quantifies emissions to support operators achieve their net zero goals.

