Mirico Joins Industry Consortium to Guide European Methane Emissions Regulation

OXFORD, England, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the Global Methane Pledge launched at COP26 and new regulation being developed to cover Europe, Mirico's methane emissions monitoring solution was showcased as part of an EU led project by Enagás in Spain.

Driven by the EU commission's objective to develop legislation by the end of the year to reduce methane emissions in the energy sector, the project aimed to understand how site-level monitoring solutions can help gas infrastructure operators reduce methane emissions from their assets and inform new regulations.

Mirico logo Mirico Orion at Enagás facility

Mirico's site-wide monitoring solution successfully detected, localised and quantified simulated leak events from a range of different sources, operating reliably even in inclement weather. The high sensitivity measurement capability also baselined the background emission rate of the site.

Mirico quantifies greenhouse gas emissions across entire industrial sites with just a single instrument through continuous wide-area monitoring. Data is collected and analysed in real-time, delivering rapid insights to operators about emissions at their facilities. Automatic alerts are raised upon detection of anomalous events enabling faster response times, reducing maintenance costs and minimising emissions.

"It was great to showcase the reliability and high performance of our industry-leading greenhouse gas measurement capability at a time when the energy industry is accelerating emission reduction targets" said Mark Volanthen, chairman of Mirico.

To find out more about how Mirico could help you reach your net zero goals, visit https://mirico.co.uk/fugitive-emission-monitoring/ or contact Mirico at [email protected]

Website: https://www.mirico.co.uk

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/mirico-ltd-

Twitter: https://twitter.com/miricompany

About Mirico: Mirico provides greenhouse gas emission monitoring solutions for a range of industries and applications. By providing reliable continuous monitoring, Mirico detects, localises and quantifies emissions to support operators achieve their net zero goals.

Contact:

Rob Gibbs, Digital Marketing Manager, Mirico, Phone: +44 (0)1235 612 404

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Mirico