MIRICO LIBRA™ Enables The Collection of High Sensitivity, Real-Time Gas Concentration Data Even in Challenging Environments

OXFORD, United Kingdom, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today MIRICO announced the launch of their new LIBRA™ platform, which will provide gas analysis solutions for applications such as Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS), environmental research and breath and volcanic gas analysis.

The LIBRA™ platform employs MIRICO's existing Laser Dispersion Spectroscopy (LDS) technology, which enables the collection and interpretation of gas concentration data in even some of the harshest of application settings.

Image of the LIBRA™ product

This technology provides a high resolution covering a wide dynamic range of gas concentrations, alongside high sensitivity with long term stability and reliability across almost all gas matrices.

LIBRA™ has been designed for rugged industrial use and can be easily installed for autonomous operation and then managed remotely.

A case study provided by MIRICO demonstrates how one CCUS operator used the LIBRA™ platform to measure the δ13CO 2 isotopic variation in CO 2 gas at a thermal extraction well which was using the Carbfix process to mineralise carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.

Through real-time continuous isotopic measurements in a highly corrosive gas mixture, the operator gained valuable insight into the impact of fractionation in the well gas sampling system with isotopic variations of up to 20‰ observed during refreshing of the sample chamber.

Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage operators can use the LIBRA™ platform to optimise their CCUS processes and reduce the environmental impact of their operations.

"Building on our existing LDS technology, the LIBRA platform is capable of providing some very valuable insights," said Dr Linda Bell, CEO of MIRICO. "To be able to provide those types of insights even in the most challenging of conditions is particularly beneficial, and I am looking forward to helping customers utilise the platform in a variety of applications."

MIRICO is currently offering free consultations to help you design the optimal LIBRA™ set-up. To get started with a free consultation, visit https://mirico.co.uk/libra or contact MIRICO at: [email protected]

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/mirico-ltd-/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/miricompany

About MIRICO: MIRICO was founded in 2015 as a spin-out from the Laser Spectroscopy Group at the STFC Rutherford Appleton Laboratory. MIRICO's instruments revolutionise gas sensing by offering the unique combination of real time analysis with high sensitivity, accuracy and stability, a wide dynamic range and the ability to perform remote sensing across a range of challenging conditions.

Contact:

Rob Gibbs, Digital Marketing Manager, MIRICO, Phone: +44 (0)1235 612 404,

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE MIRICO

Related Links

http://www.mirico.co.uk

