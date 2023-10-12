Miri's AI Behavioral Change Methodology

New Chief Product Officer, Chris Mann, Details What Makes The AI Wellness App So Unique

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Miri, the innovative AI wellness platform that deliver 24x7 empathetic coaching and guidance to individuals on their journey to better and holistic wellness goals, today, announces the integration of their proprietary Behavioral Change Methodology (MBCM) into Miri's AI system.

Miri's new Chief Product Officer, Chris Mann, prior CPO of Bizo, is inspired by the incredible learnings and developments of this transformative platform that is revolutionizing the world of wellness. Miri's MBCM is the result of blending proven scientific techniques with the unique expertise of the wellness professionals, including CEO Amy Kelly, a licensed and practicing psychotherapist with over 20 years of experience. This methodology forms the core foundation of Miri's AI system, allowing users to make meaningful behavioral changes and achieve healthier lifestyles.

"The integration of MBCM into Miri's AI system is truly amazing," said Chris Mann. "We are dedicated to reaching millions of people, transforming their lives for the better and fostering a future of improved wellness."

The principles underlying Miri's MBCM are designed to create a collaborative and customer-centered experience, empowering individuals to make lasting changes. Some of the key principles include:

Collaboration: Miri establishes a strong partnership between the user and the AI chatbot, working together to identify and explore goals and motivations.

Evoking Change Talk: Miri encourages users to express their desire, ability, reasons, and commitment to change, utilizing open-ended questions, reflective listening, and affirmations.

Expressing Empathy: Empathy is at the heart of Miri's conversational style, providing understanding, support, and a safe environment for individuals to embrace change.

Decisional Balance: Miri assists users in weighing the benefits and drawbacks of maintaining current behaviors versus making necessary changes, facilitating informed decision-making.

Change Plan: Together with the user, Miri develops a personalized change plan that aligns with their busy lifestyle, incorporating their personal interests for greater engagement and adherence.

Coaching and Guidance: Miri acts as a 24/7 partner and coach, providing ongoing support and reminders through an upcoming new SMS offering and chat, helping users navigate difficult moments during their journey.

Sustainment of Change: Recognizing that wellness is a continuous process, Miri maintains a complete history of each individual's wellness journey, leveraging this information to provide ongoing, adaptive, empathetic, and personalized support.

Miri's MBCM offers a flexible and adaptable approach that caters to diverse populations and wellness topics. Its effectiveness lies in enhancing intrinsic motivation and addressing behavioral issues, resulting in improved wellness outcomes for users.

Experience the transformative power of Miri today. Start your wellness journey by interacting with Miri for free at a https://www.miri.health/

About Miri
Miri Health is the newest Generative AI health and wellness app founded in the San Francisco Bay Area. The app gives users online access to today's most influential health experts (across a variety of expertise) to serve as personal guides, available at your fingertips, 24/7.

A specialty curated team of health and wellness experts across an array of modalities each offering personalized programs, classes and other services to improve and help you maintain your optimal wellness. For more information, please visit https://www.miri.health/

