Miris Raises $26 Million Dollars to Enable Spatial Streaming

CULVER CITY, Calif., Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Miris, the company bringing spatial computing into the streaming era, launched from stealth today with $26 Million in Seed funding led by IAG Capital Partners.

Miris' patented technology – which enables full, real-time streaming of dynamic, high fidelity spatial content without downloads – solves a massive problem for today's spatial computing creators, distributors, and consumers.

"The biggest tech and entertainment companies in the world are spending billions to grow the spatial computing market," said Marlin Prager, Miris CEO and cofounder. "Miris delivers the only complete solution to unblock spatial content's delivery bottleneck and allow for consumer-facing spatial streaming, without sacrificing quality or experience."

Miris has developed and patented key streaming technologies, leading to the first content delivery network (CDN) enabling spatial content. With Miris, consumers will enjoy dynamic streaming of spatial content anywhere, anytime – without downloads or storage – mirroring the ease we have consuming music, movies, and TV content today.

"The success of Netflix, TikTok, Spotify and YouTube have shown that streaming is the preferred way to consume content," said Joel Whitley, Partner at IAG Capital Partners. "We believe that spatial computing will not see widespread adoption unless and until high fidelity, interactive spatial content can be delivered to consumers for easy consumption – via streaming. Miris and its team have solved this key problem with an elegant solution delivering spatial content at scale. This will enable the 'pull-through' for both spatial content and devices the market has been waiting for. Miris is the key to unlock spatial computing."

Miris is led by a visionary management and technical team with decades of combined experience across entertainment and technology. The executive team has contributed to dozens of Hollywood films, video games, and large enterprise technology companies.

From entertainment to healthcare to myriad business applications, Miris is working with spatial computing developers to stream a new generation of high-fidelity spatial content globally.

About Miris

Miris brings spatial computing into the streaming era to meet the demand for dynamic content. Miris' technology plugs into current content workflows and will make limitless spatial content accessible to the world by removing current data bottlenecks, delighting consumers, and accelerating hardware adoption globally. Miris is based in Culver City, California.

