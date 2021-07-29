miRNA Sequencing And Assay Market Report 2021: Global Market is Expected to Reach $597.8 Million by 2028 - Prominent Players Include as Illumina, PerkinElmer, & Qiagen

DUBLIN, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "miRNA Sequencing And Assay Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product & Service, by Technology, by Workflow, by Application (Cancer, Autoimmune Disease, Schizophrenia), by End-use, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global miRNA sequencing and assay market size is expected to reach USD 597.8 million by 2028.

The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 13.0% from 2021 to 2028. Prominent players, such as Illumina, PerkinElmer, Qiagen, and others offer advanced miRNA sequencing products for multiple clinical applications. Moreover, these companies have collaborated with research institutes to expand the application of miRNA sequencing and assay in research studies.



The market holds a significant growth potential owing to the increasing application of miRNA sequencing and assay in the healthcare industry. For instance, several research studies demonstrate that miRNAs can be used as efficient biomarkers in the diagnosis and prognosis of cancer (breast, ovarian, cervical, and others), cardiovascular diseases, sepsis, and nervous system disorders. Therefore, miRNA sequence analysis is increasingly employed to analyze gene regulation in clinical disorders.



As plasma from COVID-19 recovered patients is rich in antiviral miRNAs and antibodies, it has been employed to treat SARS-CoV-2 infected patients. This has led to an increase in research studies that focus on the sequence analysis of miRNAs (microRNA) from the patient as well as the virus.



miRNA Sequencing And Assay Market Report Highlights

The product segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020. The commercial presence of multiple players that offer extensive kits, consumables, and instruments for specialized applications contribute to segment growth

Small and mid-sized research entities face financial limitations to install sequencing equipment owing to their high cost. Therefore, these organizations approach service providers. This is expected to drive the services segment with the fastest CAGR over the forecast period

Sequencing by synthesis holds a major share of the technology segment owing to its high sensitivity, fast turnaround time, and high throughput

Additionally, this technology is playing important role in the detection of mutations in tumor tissue which helps to develop targeted and personalized therapies

The sequencing workflow segment held the largest revenue share in 2020 and is expected to witness the fastest CAGR during the forecast period as it is the most important and crucial step of the workflow

The cancer application segment generated the largest revenue share in 2020 owing to ongoing extensive research in cancer using miRNA as a biomarker to study diagnosis and prognosis of cancer and to develop novel therapies

Furthermore, an increase in the number of cancer patients globally drives segment growth

Research and academic institutions are one of the major revenue generators of the market as miRNA sequencing and assay techniques and associated products are being widely used in various research studies conducted by research and academic institutes

In Asia Pacific , the market is anticipated to register a lucrative growth rate throughout the forecast owing to the presence of a huge target population, growing establishment of healthcare, and high unmet clinical needs

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Industry Pyramid Analysis

3.1.1 Parent & ANCILLARY Market Analysis

3.2 Market Segmentation & Scope

3.3 Market Dynamics

3.3.1 Market driver analysis

3.3.1.1 Advantages of miRNA Sequencing

3.3.1.2 MiRNAs as critical regulators of health and disease

3.3.1.3 Rise in prevalence of cancer and autoimmune disorders

3.3.1.4 Rise in adoption of RNA sequencing protocols in biotechnology research

3.3.2 Market restraint analysis

3.3.2.1 Limitations associated with Bioinformatic Analysis of MicroRNA Sequencing Data

3.3.3 Market opportunity analysis

3.3.3.1 Efforts taken to optimize miRNA-seq data processing

3.3.4 Market challenge analysis

3.3.4.1 Challenges associated with the validation and prediction of miRNA targetome

3.4 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping for Technology, 2020

3.5 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Market

3.6 BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT ANALYSIS

3.6.1 MiRNA sequencing and assay Market - SWOT Analysis, by Factor (Political & Legal, Economic, and Technological)

3.6.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.7 Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis

3.7.1 Product developments

3.7.2 Merger & acquisition

3.7.3 Agreement

3.7.4 Collaboration & partnership



Chapter 4 Product & Service Business Analysis

4.1 miRNA sequencing and assay market: Product & Services Movement Analysis, 2020 & 2028

4.2 Products

4.2.1 MiRNA Sequencing and Assay Products Market, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)

4.2.2 Library Preparation Kits

4.2.3 Sequencing Consumables

4.2.4 Instruments

4.3 Services



Chapter 5 Technology Business Analysis

5.1 miRNA sequencing and assay market: Technology Movement Analysis, 2020 & 2028

5.2 Sequencing by Synthesis

5.3 Sequencing by Oligonucleotide Ligation and Detection (SOLiD)

5.4 Nanopore Sequencing

5.5 Sanger Sequencing

5.6 Single Molecule Real-time (SMRT) Sequencing



Chapter 6 Workflow Business Analysis

6.1 miRNA Sequencing and Assay Market: Workflow Movement Analysis, 2020 & 2028

6.2 Library Preparation

6.3 Sequencing

6.4 Data Analysis & Storage



Chapter 7 Application Business Analysis

7.1 miRNA Sequencing and Assay Market: Applications Movement Analysis, 2020 & 2028

7.2 Cancer

7.3 Polyglutamine Diseases

7.4 Autoimmune Disease

7.5 Schizophrenia



Chapter 8 End-use Business Analysis

8.1 miRNA Sequencing and Assay Market: End-use Movement Analysis, 2020 & 2028

8.2 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industry

8.3 Research and Academic Institutes

8.4 Contract Research Organizations



Chapter 9 Regional Business Analysis

9.1 MiRNA Sequencing & Assay Market Share By Region, 2020 & 2028



Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Illumina, Inc.

QIAGEN

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Abcam plc

New England Biolabs

Takara Bio Inc.

Lexogen GmbH

Norgen Biotek Corp.

Maravai LifeSciences

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc.

System Biosciences, LLC.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2f35ao

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

