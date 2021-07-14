miRNA Sequencing And Assay Market Size Worth $597.8 Million By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global miRNA sequencing and assay market size is expected to reach USD 597.8 million by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 13.0% from 2021 to 2028. Prominent players, such as Illumina, PerkinElmer, Qiagen, and others offer advanced miRNA sequencing products for multiple clinical applications. Moreover, these companies have collaborated with research institutes to expand the application of miRNA sequencing and assay in research studies.

Key Insights & Findings:

The product segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020. The commercial presence of multiple players that offer extensive kits, consumables, and instruments for specialized applications contribute to segment growth

Small and mid-sized research entities face financial limitations to install sequencing equipment owing to their high cost. Therefore, these organizations approach service providers. This is expected to drive the services segment with the fastest CAGR over the forecast period

Sequencing by synthesis holds a major share of the technology segment owing to its high sensitivity, fast turnaround time, and high throughput

Additionally, this technology is playing important role in the detection of mutations in tumor tissue which helps to develop targeted and personalized therapies

The sequencing workflow segment held the largest revenue share in 2020 and is expected to witness the fastest CAGR during the forecast period as it is the most important and crucial step of the workflow

The cancer application segment generated the largest revenue share in 2020 owing to ongoing extensive research in cancer using miRNA as a biomarker to study diagnosis and prognosis of cancer and to develop novel therapies

Furthermore, an increase in the number of cancer patients globally drives segment growth

Research and academic institutions are one of the major revenue generators of the market as miRNA sequencing and assay techniques and associated products are being widely used in various research studies conducted by research and academic institutes

In Asia Pacific , the market is anticipated to register a lucrative growth rate throughout the forecast owing to the presence of a huge target population, growing establishment of healthcare, and high unmet clinical needs

Read 136 page market research report, "miRNA Sequencing And Assay Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product & Service, By Technology, By Workflow, By Application (Cancer, Autoimmune Disease, Schizophrenia), By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028", by Grand View Research

The market holds a significant growth potential owing to the increasing application of miRNA sequencing and assay in the healthcare industry. For instance, several research studies demonstrate that miRNAs can be used as efficient biomarkers in the diagnosis and prognosis of cancer (breast, ovarian, cervical, and others), cardiovascular diseases, sepsis, and nervous system disorders. Therefore, miRNA sequence analysis is increasingly employed to analyze gene regulation in clinical disorders.

As plasma from COVID-19 recovered patients is rich in antiviral miRNAs and antibodies, it has been employed to treat SARS-CoV-2 infected patients. This has led to an increase in research studies that focus on the sequence analysis of miRNAs (microRNA) from the patient as well as the virus.

Grand View Research has segmented the global miRNA sequencing and assay market on the basis of product & service, technology, workflow, application, end use and region:

miRNA Sequencing And Assay Product & Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Products



Library Preparation Kits



Sequencing Consumables



Instruments



Services

miRNA Sequencing And Assay Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Sequencing (Seq.) By Synthesis



Seq. By Oligonucleotide Ligation and Detection (SOLiD)



Nanopore Seq.



Sanger Seq.



Single Molecule Real-time (SMRT) Seq.

miRNA Sequencing And Assay Workflow Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Library Preparation



Sequencing



Data Analysis & Storage

miRNA Sequencing And Assay Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Cancer



Polyglutamine Diseases



Autoimmune Disease



Schizophrenia



Others

miRNA Sequencing And Assay End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industry



Research and Academic Institutes



Contract Research Organizations

miRNA Sequencing And Assay Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





France





U.K.





Italy





Spain



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Australia





South Korea



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico



Middle East & Africa

South Africa





Saudi Arabia

List of Market Players of miRNA Sequencing And Assay Market

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc

Illumina, Inc.

QIAGEN

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Abcam plc

New England Biolabs

Takara Bio Inc.

Lexogen GmbH

Norgen Biotek Corp

Maravai LifeSciences

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc.

System Biosciences, LLC

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.