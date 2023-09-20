Miro Announces Appointment of David Obstler to its Board of Directors

SAN FRANCISCO and AMSTERDAM, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Miro®, the visual workspace for innovation, today announced the appointment of David Obstler to the Miro Board of Directors.

Obstler, who currently serves as Datadog's Chief Financial Officer, brings more than 30 years of deep financial experience, with more than 20 years specifically focused on tech companies. Prior to Datadog, Obstler served as CFO of TravelClick, OpenLink Financial, MSCI Inc., Risk Metrics Group, and Pinnacor. Prior to that, he held investment banking positions at JPMorgan, Lehman Brothers, and Goldman Sachs. Obstler also serves on the Board of Directors of Braze Inc. (NASDAQ: BRZE).

"We are very pleased to welcome David Obstler to the Miro Board of Directors. As Miro continues to scale, we believe we'll benefit greatly from the expertise and outside perspective David brings," said Justin Coulombe, Chief Financial Officer, Miro. "David's experience building and growing successful SaaS businesses are deeply relevant. We look forward to partnering closely with him to execute on our vision."

"I was drawn to Miro because of its large opportunity, category leadership, and strong business profile," said Obstler. "I'm looking forward to working with the Miro team to help scale this business into the future."

About Miro 
Miro is a visual workspace for innovation that enables distributed teams of any size to build the next big thing. The platform's infinite canvas enables teams to lead engaging workshops and meetings, design products, brainstorm ideas, and more. Miro, co-headquartered in San Francisco and Amsterdam, serves more than 60M users worldwide, including 99% of the Fortune 100. Miro was founded in 2011 and currently has more than 1,800 employees in 12 hubs around the world. To learn more, please visit https://miro.com.

