Miro Consulting marks its 20th anniversary and is launching a new Managed Services for Oracle Licensing service

Miro Consulting is the oldest and most prestigious software license & audit defense company, having been launched in 2000 by CEO Scott Rosenberg. Whilst working at a different Oracle consultancy in the late 90's, Mr. Rosenberg helped Priceline.com purchase their first major Oracle software package, and then helped them negotiate a contract for a second purchase. This was part of the inspiration for creating Miro Consulting.

"In the years leading up to starting Miro, I prepared myself for the challenge of starting a new company, and that included understanding the legal, financial, HR, marketing and especially, the sales component. After initially starting Miro as a traditional IT staffing company, I brought in Eliot Colon, who was a previous colleague and whose background included Corporate Finance, Contracts and Accounting. Together, the specific idea for Miro, as a 100% software advisory company, was born. It was my observation in the field that senior executives were largely in the dark as to how to prepare to successfully negotiate a large volume agreement with Oracle, so I gravitated toward satisfying that unmet need," stated Mr. Rosenberg.

Senior Vice President, Eliot Colon, joined in early 2002 as Miro's Senior VP. "There were many companies we knew of back then who had amazing 'business plans' or catchy company 'names' and/or 'slogans'. All were convinced that 'if they build it, clients will come'. Most of those companies don't exist today."

"What has brought Miro success was the idea that companies were at a significant disadvantage when trying to navigate the world of software licensing and annual support subscriptions. By staying focused on that key pain, Miro grew into the software licensing advisory powerhouse it is today."

"Today's software licensing world is no less complex or onerous than it was 20 years ago. The concentration of Miro's skills and strengths will allow us to deliver even more impressive results to our clients in the future. Concierge-like support and delivery is what clients expect from Miro. We will not be complacent, and will always strive to improve our game," stated Mr. Colon.

"Our model has stood the test of time and that's a reflection on us, the company we built, the culture we fostered, and the continued market need for our brand of services. We built a solid company by doing right by our employees and clients. Many of Miro's employees have been with us 11+ years and that's a great reflection on our culture. Many talented and dedicated people have built very respectable careers working at Miro," added Mr. Rosenberg.

Miro Consulting's success has driven the team to expand into other software vendors besides Oracle, such as Microsoft, IBM, Adobe & Salesforce.

