MIRO HONORED WITH THE GOOGLE CLOUD TECHNOLOGY PARTNER OF THE YEAR AWARD 2024 FOR PRODUCTIVITY & COLLABORATION

SAN FRANCISCO and AMSTERDAM, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Miro ®, the visual workspace for innovation, today announced it is honored as the Google Cloud Technology Partner of the Year Award 2024 for Productivity & Collaboration: Innovation. Miro is proud to be recognized for their achievements in the Google Cloud ecosystem, supporting their mutual customers with the tools to drive productivity and speed innovation.

Miro includes robust integrations with Google Workspace to give teams the ability to attach Miro boards to Google Calendar events, open Miro boards from Google Meet, and edit Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides while working in Miro. Miro and Google Cloud have partnered to release several new, value-driven products during the last year, including the Miro app for Google Meet all-in-one devices , the ability to launch Miro directly from Google Meet Series One Board 65 and Desk 27 devices, and an easy and efficient Jamboard migration . They've also created new initiatives to gain user insights and unveil new tools at the Google Developer Conference and Miro Distributed.

"By seamlessly embedding Miro throughout Google Workspace, we offer our customers an unparalleled level of interconnectedness and efficiency. Our journey with Google Cloud is one of mutual innovation and shared vision, as we strive to push the boundaries of what's possible in collaborative technology. We're not just enhancing features – we're redefining how teams interact and achieve together," said Andrew Edelman, Head of Partnerships at Miro. "The feedback from our user community has been overwhelmingly positive, reinforcing our commitment to this partnership and the continuous evolution of our integrated solutions."

"Google Cloud's Partner Awards celebrate the transformative impact and value that partners have delivered for customers," said Kevin Ichhpurani, Corporate Vice President, Global Ecosystem and Channels at Google Cloud. "We're proud to announce Miro as a 2024 Google Cloud Partner Award winner and recognize their achievements enabling customer success from the past year."

Miro includes more than 130 integrations with the most critical tools for daily workflows, giving teams the ability to ideate, collaborate, and manage projects in a single platform. Its six bundles of capabilities are built for every stage of the innovation journey, including:

To learn more about what's possible with Miro and Google Meet, please visit: https://miro.com/integrations/google-workspace/

About Miro

Miro is a visual workspace for innovation that enables distributed teams of any size to build the next big thing. The platform's infinite canvas enables teams to lead engaging workshops and meetings, design products, brainstorm ideas, and more. Miro, co-headquartered in San Francisco and Amsterdam, serves more than 70M users worldwide, including 99% of the Fortune 100. Miro was founded in 2011 and currently has more than 1,800 employees in 12 hubs around the world. To learn more, please visit https://miro.com.

SOURCE Miro