Miroir Debuts Newest Portable Projector Technology

"Apple devices make up a significant portion of the market for portable business and entertainment peripherals like Miroir projectors," said Richard Erickson, principal for Miroir USA. "With the Miroir Ultra Pro, HD video projection is possible anywhere, whether it's a business setting or a slumber party."

Weighing less than two pounds, Miroir Ultra Pro features cutting-edge visual technology with improved resolution, motorized focus and auto keystone (+/- 30 degrees), and a long-lasting LED light source that provides a crisp cinematic view from any Apple device. The handheld projector also features a lithium ion battery that provides approximately two hours of unplugged projecting time and a USB port that can charge an iPhone or iPad.

This model is a major upgrade from previous iterations, expanding the maximum screen size by 20 inches for a viewable screen size from 20 to 120 inches. The user also has improved flexibility with the Miroir Ultra Pro to either stream in privacy or create an incredible home theater experience by upping its capabilities from 720p native resolution to 1080p, with a maximum input of 4K via HDMI or USB - C connection.

M. David Stone from ProjectorCentral.com reviewed the Miroir Ultra Pro M631 earlier this summer and touted its ease of use, longevity and compact design.

The Miroir M631 delivers handsomely on its promise to deliver a decent-quality, 1080p image in a highly portable and easy-to-use package. As is typical for projectors in its 2-pound weight class, the M631 is built around a DLP chip and LED light source. It also falls solidly in the lifestyle projector category, which means it's all about ease of use and is aimed at consumers and road warriors who care more about convenience than the usual enthusiast concerns like precise color accuracy, contrast, and black levels. In that context, it succeeds notably well.

For anyone who wants an easy-to-use projector as a companion to their phone, tablet, or laptop, for portable home theater or for presentations or educational use, the Miroir Ultra Pro Projector M631 is hard to beat. It's also a solid choice for applications like a small conference room or small classroom projector and can serve for budget home theater or casual gaming. (While) serious enthusiasts and gamers can easily find lamp-based projectors in this price range with shorter lag times, brighter images, better contrast and color accuracy, and the ability to tweak image quality. But if you care more about ease of use, portability, and maintenance-free operation—with a light source that will last the life of the projector—the Miroir Ultra Pro Projector M631 is a top contender.



The Miroir Ultra Pro Projector M631 is available now at apple.com and select Apple stores for $649.95.

Miroir is a mini projector brand dedicated to enhancing mobile experience for tech-savvy consumers and businesses. Our products are designed and built in cooperation with Texas Instruments' Pico DLP team and manufactured in Shenzhen, China. With sales offices in China, the United Kingdom and the United States, Miroir USA is a key player in the electronics market. Visit www.miroirusa.com for more information.

