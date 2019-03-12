Miroir Releases Latest in Portable Projector Technology

The Miroir Ultra Pro provides cutting-edge visual technology with improved resolution, motorized focus and auto keystone (+/- 30 degrees), and a long-lasting LED light source that provides a crisp cinematic view from your Apple devices. The handheld projector also features a lithium ion battery that provides approximately two hours of unplugged projecting time and a USB port that can charge your iPhone or iPad.

This model is a major upgrade from previous models, expanding the maximum screen size by 20 inches, giving it a viewable screen size from 20 to 120 inches. The user has the new-and-improved flexibility with the Miroir Ultra Pro to either stream in privacy or create an incredible home theater experience by upping its capabilities from 720p native resolution to 1080p, with a maximum input of 4K via HDMI or USB - C connection.

Upon its release, the Miroir Ultra Pro Projector M631 is available at apple.com and select Apple stores for $649.95.

Miroir is a projector brand that creates premium portable mobile entertainment and business solutions. All products are manufactured using Texas Instruments DLP Technology. For more information please visit www.miroirusa.com .

SOURCE Miroir USA

