Miroir Releases Latest in Portable Projector Technology
Mar 12, 2019, 10:34 ET
MINNEAPOLIS, March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Miroir has released the latest in portable projector technology with the Miroir Ultra Pro Projector M631. Designed for use with iPhone, iPad, MacBook and Apple TV, the Ultra Pro provides HD-quality viewing of content for all of your Apple devices.
This projector is designed to work at home or on the go, weighing under two pounds with the dimensions to easily fit in your bag or briefcase. It charges via USB-C and conveniently can be powered using the MacBook power adapter.
The Miroir Ultra Pro provides cutting-edge visual technology with improved resolution, motorized focus and auto keystone (+/- 30 degrees), and a long-lasting LED light source that provides a crisp cinematic view from your Apple devices. The handheld projector also features a lithium ion battery that provides approximately two hours of unplugged projecting time and a USB port that can charge your iPhone or iPad.
This model is a major upgrade from previous models, expanding the maximum screen size by 20 inches, giving it a viewable screen size from 20 to 120 inches. The user has the new-and-improved flexibility with the Miroir Ultra Pro to either stream in privacy or create an incredible home theater experience by upping its capabilities from 720p native resolution to 1080p, with a maximum input of 4K via HDMI or USB - C connection.
Upon its release, the Miroir Ultra Pro Projector M631 is available at apple.com and select Apple stores for $649.95.
Miroir is a projector brand that creates premium portable mobile entertainment and business solutions. All products are manufactured using Texas Instruments DLP Technology. For more information please visit www.miroirusa.com.
SOURCE Miroir USA
Share this article