Miroir SYNQ: A New Generation of Portable Home Projection

Plug and play with streaming devices, including Amazon Fire Stick, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku and more *

Sleek storage compartment that hides streaming sticks during and in-between viewings

Just two pounds for ultimate portability

Three-hour battery life with eco power-save mode

One five-watt speaker for premium sound

Intuitive menu-less user interface

Powerful LED lamp with 200 lumens of brightness

3.5 mm audio out and USB type A power jacks

Micro USB power cable included

"As more consumers 'cut the cord' and embrace subscription-based streaming media, an increasing number are also ditching the television set in favor of other options," said Richard Erickson, principal for Miroir USA. "With SYNQ, high-definition video projection is possible anywhere, anytime with no cords, complicated setup menus or compatibility issues. Just like streaming services are the future of digital entertainment, we believe that SYNQ represents the future of home media viewing."

SYNQ is the latest Miroir projector innovation, with DLP technology provided by Texas Instruments and a new, streamlined chassis that hides streaming sticks while in use and stores them when showtime is over. SYNQ has twice the resolution of previous Miroir models at the same price point, more powerful speakers and a longer battery life.

Weighing just two pounds, SYNQ combines the portability of a mini projector with the high-quality video output media "bingers" demand for gaming, movies and more. Because SYNQ has a three-hour rechargeable battery, it goes anywhere: the backyard, the RV, a hotel room or grandma's house. SYNQ puts power and flexibility in the hands of those who know and thrive on streaming media.

Miroir SYNQ is available now at BestBuy.com and soon at Amazon.com. MSRP is $349.99.

* Streaming device is not included with projector and projector does not power all devices. Check your manufacturer's power requirements

About Miroir USA

Miroir is a mobile technology brand specializing in quality mini projectors for tech-savvy consumers. Our easy-to-use mobile entertainment and business solutions reflect our experience in projection display technology and longtime cooperation with Texas Instruments' Pico DLP team.

With a manufacturing facility in Hanoi, Vietnam and offices in United States, Hong Kong and Vietnam, Miroir covers the global electronics market and works with its OEM partners to bring portable projector technology to consumers and businesses worldwide. www.miroirusa.com

