MiroMind Team Unveils MiroThinker-1.7 & MiroThinker-H1: A New Era of Verification-Centric Heavy-Duty Research Agents

Groundbreaking AI System Sets New State-of-the-Art Records on BrowseComp, BrowseComp-ZH, and FrontierScience Benchmarks — Outperforming GPT-5.4, Claude-4.6-Opus, and Gemini-3.1-Pro

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MiroMind announced the release of MiroThinker-1.7 and the flagship system built on it, MiroThinker-H1, representing a fundamental leap forward in AI research agent design. Rather than simply scaling model size or training compute, MiroThinker introduces a paradigm-shifting approach called "Effective Interaction Scaling" — improving the quality and reliability of every reasoning step, rather than blindly increasing the number of steps. MiroThinker-H1 has achieved state-of-the-art results across the most demanding multi-step reasoning and deep research benchmarks in the field, surpassing frontier systems from OpenAI, Anthropic, and Google DeepMind.

MiroThinker-H1 Benchmark Results

The Breakthrough: Verification-Centric Reasoning

At the heart of MiroThinker-H1 lies a novel dual-layer verification system integrated directly into the model's reasoning process at inference time — a capability absent from conventional LLM training pipelines:

Local Verifier : Audits intermediate reasoning decisions in real time — including planning steps, tool invocations, and hypothesis updates — correcting errors early before they compound. On the hard subset of the BrowseComp benchmark, the Local Verifier reduced average interaction steps by ~82%, while simultaneously improving accuracy by +26.4 points . This eliminates the "brute-force trial-and-error" pattern endemic to existing agentic systems.

: Audits intermediate reasoning decisions in real time — including planning steps, tool invocations, and hypothesis updates — correcting errors early before they compound. On the hard subset of the BrowseComp benchmark, the Local Verifier by ~82%, while simultaneously improving accuracy by . This eliminates the "brute-force trial-and-error" pattern endemic to existing agentic systems. Global Verifier: After a reasoning trajectory is complete, the Global Verifier audits the entire chain of evidence and compares candidate solution paths. By leveraging the principle of generation-verification asymmetry (verification is easier than generation), it ensures that final answers are only delivered when supported by a fully coherent, well-grounded evidence trail. If evidence is insufficient, the system automatically requests the agent to resample or extend its reasoning — preventing premature or hallucinated conclusions.

This "think, verify locally, verify globally, then answer" paradigm represents a structural departure from standard autoregressive LLM inference.

Technical Architecture: Novel Contribution Training Pipeline

MiroThinker models are trained through an agent-centric, four-stage integrated pipeline that builds capability from the ground up：

Stage 1 — Agentic Mid-Training

Before any standard fine-tuning, models undergo a dedicated stage to strengthen atomic agentic capabilities: structured planning, contextual reasoning, tool interaction, and answer summarization. This involves:

A large-scale cold-start planning corpus — teaching the model to generate structured plans from a user query alone, filtered by a taxonomy-aware planner–judge pipeline to reject low-quality outputs.

— teaching the model to generate structured plans from a user query alone, filtered by a taxonomy-aware planner–judge pipeline to reject low-quality outputs. Context-conditioned reasoning sculpting — isolating individual turns from successful multi-step trajectories and rewriting them into higher-quality reasoning and summarization targets, improving evidence consolidation step by step.

Stage 2 — Supervised Fine-Tuning (SFT)

The model learns structured interaction from expert thought–action–observation triplets, cleaned by a rule-based pipeline to eliminate repetitions and malformed tool calls.

Stage 3 — Preference Optimization (DPO)

Direct Preference Optimization aligns the model using answer correctness as the sole ranking signal — a deliberate design choice that avoids structural biases introduced by rigidly enforcing fixed output patterns.

Stage 4 — Reinforcement Learning with GRPO

The final stage uses Group Relative Policy Optimization (GRPO) for online trial-and-error refinement in live environments, with two critical innovations:

Targeted Entropy Control : An auxiliary KL penalty is applied specifically to low-probability tokens in unsuccessful rollouts to sustain creative exploration and prevent premature convergence.

: An auxiliary KL penalty is applied specifically to low-probability tokens in unsuccessful rollouts to sustain creative exploration and prevent premature convergence. Priority Scheduling: Ensures that difficult, long-tailed rollouts are completed and incorporated into training early — preventing the system from being biased toward easy examples.

Benchmark Results: Outperforming Global Frontier Models

MiroThinker-H1 achieves state-of-the-art results across the most rigorous real-world research benchmarks:

On BrowseComp, MiroThinker-H1 (88.2) outperforms Gemini-3.1-Pro (85.9), Claude-4.6-Opus (84.0), and GPT-5.4 (82.7). On BrowseComp-ZH, MiroThinker-H1 (84.4) leads all evaluated frontier models, outperforming Seed-2.0-Pro (82.4) and GPT-5 (65.0). On FrontierScience-Olympiad, MiroThinker-H1 (79.0) surpasses GPT-5.2 (77.1) and Gemini-3-Pro (76.1) — establishing new state-of-the-art results across both open-web research and scientific reasoning.

In long-form deep research report generation (DeepResearchEval, 50 complex queries), MiroThinker-1.7 achieves the highest Report Quality score (76.5) among the evaluated deep research agents, surpassing OpenAI Deep Research (76.4) and Gemini-3.1-Pro Deep Research (72.3). It also attains strong Factuality scores, with OpenAI Deep Research leading on overall factuality performance.

Efficiency at Scale: The MiroThinker-1.7-mini Achievement

In a striking demonstration of "effective interaction scaling," MiroThinker-1.7-mini — our efficient, lightweight research agent— delivers highly competitive performance:

BrowseComp-ZH: 72.3 — outperforming GPT-5 (65.0) and Claude-4.5-Opus (62.4)

— outperforming GPT-5 (65.0) and Claude-4.5-Opus (62.4) Seal-0: 48.2 — outperforming Claude-4.5-Opus (47.7) and Gemini-3-Pro (45.5)

Compared to the prior-generation MiroThinker-1.5, MiroThinker-1.7-mini achieves 16.7% better performance with 43% fewer interaction rounds on average over five benchmarks — conclusively demonstrating that improving step quality is more effective than simply generating longer reasoning chains.

Why This Matters: A Shift in AI Research Agent Design

"The key insight behind MiroThinker is that scaling interaction quality — not quantity — is the path to reliable long-horizon reasoning. By verifying decisions at both the local step level and the global trajectory level, we have built a system that reasons more like a careful human expert than a stochastic text predictor."

— MiroMind Research Team

MiroThinker-H1 addresses the core failure modes of existing research agents: error accumulation in long chains, hallucinated conclusions unsupported by evidence, and computationally wasteful "brute-force" search strategies. Its verification-centric architecture represents a new design template for trustworthy, efficient, and factually grounded AI reasoning systems.

About MiroMind:

MiroMind is a Global AI frontier lab headquartered in Redwood City, CA, with its co-R&D and operational hub in Singapore, building the world's first General Purpose Solver – a reasoning-first AI system engineered not merely to appear correct, but to be provably right. By pioneering verifiable, long-chain System 2 reasoning, MiroMind delivers AI that is reliable and trusted for the highest-stakes problems spanning software engineering, financial services, healthcare and pharma, legal and compliance, and scientific research. MiroMind was founded by Tianqiao Chen, backed by a team that is 80%+ PhD researchers and led by a world-class scientific leadership team across the globe.

Website：https://www.miromind.ai

Github: https://github.com/MiroMindAI/MiroThinker

HuggingFace: https://huggingface.co/collections/miromind-ai/mirothinker-17

MiroMind is hiring：[email protected]

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SOURCE MiroMind.ai