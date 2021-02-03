Mirriad Advertising plc to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com February 4th

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mirriad Advertising plc (OTCQB: MMDDF) (LSE: MIRI), the computer vision and AI-powered in-video advertising company, today announced that Stephan Beringer, CEO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on February 4th.

DATE: February 4th, 2021

TIME: 10am EST New York / 3pm GMT London time

LINK: https://bit.ly/3brvZ8w

Recent Company Highlights

Signed a two-year commercial agreement with one of the world's largest and best-known US-based content producers and distributors.

Launched the Mirriad Music Alliance, a partnership with globally renowned record labels and leading independent music companies such as Red Light Management, the largest independent music management company in the world, and prominent UK-based label B-Unique Records to place high profile brands into music content.

Completed an oversubscribed £26 million fundraise in Q4 2020, with the net proceeds to be used for general working capital purposes including to invest in sales capabilities to drive scale, further develop Mirriad's core technology and strengthen the balance sheet.

Appointed a new CTO: Philip Mattimoe (formerly of Music Sales Group, TalkTalk, Sky and Skype) hired as new Chief Technology Officer.

About Mirriad

Mirriad's award-winning solution unleashes new revenue for content producers and distributors by creating new advertising inventory in content. Our patented, AI and computer vision technology dynamically inserts products and innovative signage formats after content is produced. Mirriad's market-first solution seamlessly integrates with existing subscription and advertising models, and dramatically improves the viewer experience by limiting commercial interruptions. Mirriad currently operates in the US, Europe and China.

