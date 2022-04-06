Mirror Coatings Market Size to Grow by USD 199.89 million | Rising Demand for Mirror Coatings to Drive Market Growth | Technavio

Mirror Coatings Market: Driver

The rising demand for mirror coatings in the construction and automotive industries is driving the mirror coatings market growth. Reflective glass is a type of tempered glass or standard glass with a thin mirror coating on only one side of the glass, which gives it a mirror-like appearance. This mirror coating is applied during the float process to increase the amount of heat reflected from the glass, which allows it to absorb and reflect the harmful UV and infrared rays of the sun. It transmits only natural visible light. Also, it prevents excessive sun glare. The mirror coating on the glass counteracts the increasing energy consumption by helping prevent solar heat and glare from getting inside. Such factors are increasing the demand for mirror coatings in the construction and automotive industries. This, in turn, will drive market growth during the forecast period.

Do you want to know more about other drivers and their impact on the market? Request Free Sample Report

Mirror Coatings Market: Trend

The increasing demand from the building and construction sector is one of the key trends in the mirror coatings market. Mirror coatings are optically reflective backing paints. Silver and aluminum are used as substrates. These coatings help in maintaining the overall quality of finished goods in terms of durability, color, and texture. In both residential and non-residential structures, mirror coatings are commonly used. Abrasion, scratching, rusting, chemical corrosion, and other factors are all protected by mirror coatings. The application of mirror coatings is in high demand in the construction industry. As a result, the demand for mirror coatings is expected to rise during the forecast period, owing to the rise in construction activity, especially in APAC and North America.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000.

Mirror Coatings Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market report segments the mirror coatings market by end-user (building and construction, automotive and transportation, energy, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

APAC led the mirror coatings market in 2022, followed by North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America, respectively. During the forecast period, APAC is expected to register the highest incremental growth. The growing profit levels, coupled with the migration of people from the rural areas to cities, will drive the mirror coatings market growth in APAC during the forecast period. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. China and India are the key countries for the mirror coatings market in APAC.

Learn about the contribution of each segment of the market. Request a Free Sample Report

Related Reports:

Rubber Bonded Abrasive Market by Material and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Colorants Market by End-user, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Mirror Coatings Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 5.45% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 199.89 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.08 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 39% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled AccuCoat Inc., AGC Asia Pacific Pte Ltd, ASML Berlin GmbH, Atteipo Information Co. Ltd, Dynasil Corp. of America, Evaporated Coatings Inc., Fabrinet, FENZI Spa, Ferro Corp., GENERAL OPTICS (ASIA) Ltd., Glas Trosch Holding AG, Guardian Industries Holdings Site., Jenoptik AG, JML Optical, Newport Thin Film Laboratory., Ophir Optronics Solutions Ltd, MADER SA, The Saint-Gobain Group, The Sherwin-Williams Co., and Tianjin Xin Lihua Color Materials Co. Ltd Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Building and construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Building and construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Building and construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Building and construction - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Building and construction - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Automotive and transportation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Automotive and transportation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Automotive and transportation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Automotive and transportation - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Automotive and transportation - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Energy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Energy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Energy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Energy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Energy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 45: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 46: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 48: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 86: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 87: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 88: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 89: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 90: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 91: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 92: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 93: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 94: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 95: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 96: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Atteipo Information Co. Ltd

Exhibit 97: Atteipo Information Co. Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 98: Atteipo Information Co. Ltd - Product / Service



Exhibit 99: Atteipo Information Co. Ltd - Key offerings

10.4 Dynasil Corp. of America

Exhibit 100: Dynasil Corp. of America - Overview



Exhibit 101: Dynasil Corp. of America - Business segments



Exhibit 102: Dynasil Corp. of America - Key offerings



Exhibit 103: Dynasil Corp. of America - Segment focus

10.5 Fabrinet

Exhibit 104: Fabrinet - Overview



Exhibit 105: Fabrinet - Business segments



Exhibit 106: Fabrinet - Key offerings



Exhibit 107: Fabrinet - Segment focus

10.6 FENZI Spa

Exhibit 108: FENZI Spa - Overview



Exhibit 109: FENZI Spa - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: FENZI Spa - Key offerings

10.7 Ferro Corp.

Exhibit 111: Ferro Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 112: Ferro Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 113: Ferro Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 114: Ferro Corp. - Segment focus

10.8 GENERAL OPTICS ( ASIA ) Ltd.

) Ltd. Exhibit 115: GENERAL OPTICS ( ASIA ) Ltd. - Overview

) Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 116: GENERAL OPTICS ( ASIA ) Ltd. - Product / Service

) Ltd. - Product / Service

Exhibit 117: GENERAL OPTICS ( ASIA ) Ltd. - Key offerings

10.9 Glas Trosch Holding AG

Exhibit 118: Glas Trosch Holding AG - Overview



Exhibit 119: Glas Trosch Holding AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: Glas Trosch Holding AG - Key offerings

10.10 Newport Thin Film Laboratory.

Exhibit 121: Newport Thin Film Laboratory. - Overview



Exhibit 122: Newport Thin Film Laboratory. - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: Newport Thin Film Laboratory. - Key offerings

10.11 The Sherwin-Williams Co.

Exhibit 124: The Sherwin-Williams Co. - Overview



Exhibit 125: The Sherwin-Williams Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 126: The Sherwin-Williams Co. - Key news



Exhibit 127: The Sherwin-Williams Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: The Sherwin-Williams Co. - Segment focus

10.12 Tianjin Xin Lihua Color Materials Co. Ltd

Exhibit 129: Tianjin Xin Lihua Color Materials Co. Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 130: Tianjin Xin Lihua Color Materials Co. Ltd - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: Tianjin Xin Lihua Color Materials Co. Ltd - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 132: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 133: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 134: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 135: Research methodology



Exhibit 136: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 137: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 138: List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio