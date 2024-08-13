Mirror Digital Celebrates Second Consecutive Inc. 5000 Listing as a Leading Black and Female-Owned Multicultural Publisher & Creator Network

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. Magazine has honored Mirror Digital by ranking it number 1113 on its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, recognizing the fastest-growing private companies in America. This accolade not only highlights our rapid growth but also underscores our significant impact as a leader in diverse and multicultural digital media.

For over 12 years, Mirror Digital has been a trailblazer in delivering groundbreaking interactive media experiences, driven by the diverse narratives of our 1,000+ Publisher and Creators. Our mission remains steadfast: to connect the world's most recognized brands with culture, commerce, and community.

The inclusion on the Inc. 5000 list for the second year is a testament to our unwavering commitment to innovation, our ability to amplify diverse voices, and our capacity to deliver meaningful client results that drive business impact.

"Our recognition on the Inc. 5000 list reflects the strong legacy we've established at Mirror Digital as a pioneer for over 12 years. We are deeply honored to be recognized on the Inc. 5000 list once again," said Sheila Marmon, Founder and CEO of Mirror Digital. "This achievement stems from the dedication of our team, the support from our clients, and the shared mission with our Publishers and Creators for which we are thankful."

Mirror is excited to continue our journey with the launch of new groundbreaking products this Fall to support our community including The Scene, a one-of-a-kind platform for diverse creators; Instafluence, our new creator offering; and Mirror Edge, our advanced programmatic solution. Senior hires across Sales, Marketing, and Programmatic further position us to drive even greater results.

For more information about partnering with Mirror Digital for advertising placements, creator content, or career opportunities, please visit mirrordigital.com.

About Mirror Digital:

Mirror Digital is a leading Black-owned digital media network dedicated to Latine, Black, AANHPI, and LGBTQIA+ audiences, stories and Creators. Founded by Sheila Marmon in 2012, we are a next-generation digital ecosystem of Publishers & Creators, cultural tastemakers, and marketing innovators. Our robust network of 1,000+ media partners bridges the gap between the world's most recognized brands and diverse communities, driving action and delivering impactful results.

About Inc.

Inc., the world's most trusted business media brand, offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build exceptional companies. Its award-winning multi-platform content reaches more than 50 million people each month through websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. The prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced annually since 1982, recognizes the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States based on company data".

