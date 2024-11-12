Mirror Digital Launches The Scene, a Groundbreaking Creator-Centric Content Publishing Platform

The Scene delivers cutting-edge ad tech and expanded revenue opportunities. The platform improves ad viewability, brand safety, and targeting, all while ensuring data compliance. By sharing continuous performance insights and optimization strategies, The Scene empowers creators to connect with wider audiences, unlock growth, and maximize their revenue potential.

"With The Scene, we are delivering a transformative, solutions-based tool developed by understanding the core needs of our diverse publishers and creators. But it's more than a tech platform; the capabilities align with our commitment to championing multicultural voices. By providing essential resources, The Scene empowers these Creators to thrive and lead," shared Sheila Marmon Founder & CEO of Mirror Digital.

Support of publishers who reach cross-cultural audiences is crucial to help them develop and maintain their presence across digital platforms. By amplifying their content and integrating these diverse creators into a thriving marketplace, The Scene fosters a valuable space where all voices can be seen, heard, and monetized.

Powered by Mirror Digital, The Scene is currently live in beta with HBCU Buzz, Fashion Bomb Daily, and Reflect Beauty already joining us on the platform. We look forward to welcoming additional Mirror Digital publisher partners in the near future such as Queerency and HBCU Grad.

"What I'm excited about now is to continue the same work that we've been doing with Mirror Digital, just using new tools to connect with the next generation of HBCU students and trying to understand how we can best help Gen Z, " said Luke Lawal, Founder & CEO of HBCU Buzz .

Creators and publishers alike praise The Scene for its robust support framework, which allows them to focus on their craft while the platform handles the details. Claire Sulmers, CEO of Fashion Bomb Daily, shares her experience: "I decided to join The Scene to have concierge tech support, ad sales, and an updated website. As a creator, it's sometimes difficult to get the tech and sales support you need. With the Scene, in addition to having a dedicated advertising sales team, we also have a fabulous website and the tools to create a seamless experience for our readers. Now I can focus on what I do best: creating!"

For those considering joining, she adds: "I'd say to do it immediately. We booked a large campaign with Mirror Digital within days of signing up, and our website is up and going. There are no downsides, and it's only up from here!"

Discover these platforms now available on The Scene:

HBCU Buzz here

Fashion Bomb Daily here

The Scene platform is distinguished by its world-class tech features including:

Monetization Solutions: The Scene offers innovative monetization solutions, including ad placements, sponsored content opportunities, and affiliate partnerships, to help creators and publishers generate sustainable revenue streams.

Targeted Advertising Strategies: The Scene's advanced targeting algorithms connect content creators and publishers with relevant audiences, ensuring their message reaches the right people at the right time.

Data-Driven Insights: The platform provides comprehensive analytics and insights, allowing creators and publishers to better understand their audience and optimize their content strategy for maximum engagement and revenue.

Community Support: The Scene fosters a supportive community where diverse creators and publishers can connect, collaborate, and share resources, empowering each other to thrive in a competitive digital ecosystem.

"THE SCENE challenges the norm of algorithm-dominated platforms and traditional publishing dynamics," stated Navarrow Wright, COO/CTO of Mirror Digital. "This content-centric platform seamlessly combines community support, monetization streams, ad targeting, and data insights—an agnostic solution for all creators. Whether it's a publisher or creator overwhelmed by sponsored content negotiations, or a niche podcaster striving to make their content searchable, The Scene empowers individuals to truly own their audiences."

To learn more about The Scene and join the movement, visit www.thescenehq.com .

About The Scene:

Launched by Mirror Digital, The Scene is a cutting-edge, creator-centric content publishing platform designed to empower diverse creators and publishers by maximizing their reach and impact in the digital landscape.

About Mirror Digital:

Mirror Digital is an award-winning, next-generation digital publishing ecosystem founded by Sheila Marmon in 2012. With a network of over 1,000+ diverse creators and publishers, Mirror Digital bridges forward-thinking Fortune 500 brands with diverse communities to inspire action and deliver results. To learn more about Mirror Digital's offerings and network, visit www.mirrordigital.com .

