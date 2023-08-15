Mirror Digital Ranked 1001 on Inc. 5000's Fastest-Growing Private Company List 2023

News provided by

Mirror Digital

15 Aug, 2023, 10:00 ET

For the first time, the leading multicultural media and creator network Mirror Digital appears on the Inc. 5000 List.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. Magazine revealed that Mirror Digital is ranked number 1001 on its annual Inc. 5000 list. This list is the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America.

Mirror Digital is a leading digital media network for Latinx, Black, Asian American & Pacific Islander, and LGBTQIA+ audiences & creators. We connect brands with culture, commerce, and community.

Continue Reading
Mirror Digital a leading digital media network for Latinx, Black, Asian American & Pacific Islander, and LGBTQIA+ audiences & creators is ranked number 1001 on Inc. 5000's Fastest Growing Private Company List 2023.
Mirror Digital a leading digital media network for Latinx, Black, Asian American & Pacific Islander, and LGBTQIA+ audiences & creators is ranked number 1001 on Inc. 5000's Fastest Growing Private Company List 2023.

"After 10+ years in business, it is an honor to receive this amazing recognition from Inc. Magazine. Our team is proud to be recognized as a pioneer in the digital media industry as we continue to amplify & support diverse and multicultural voices," said Sheila Marmon, Mirror Digital Founder/CEO.

Mirror Digital continues to grow its product lines and diverse team of experts. For more information about partnering with Mirror Digital for advertising placements, creator content, or career opportunities, please visit mirrordigital.com.

About Mirror Digital

Mirror Digital is a leading Black-owned digital media network for Latinx, Black, AAPI, and LGBTQIA+ audience segments & creators. Founded by Sheila Marmon in 2012, we are a next-generation digital media ecosystem of human-centered experts, cultural tastemakers, and marketing mavericks. We bridge the world's most recognized brands with a strong 1,000+ publisher & creator network, inclusive of diverse communities—designed to inspire action and deliver results.

About Inc.

The world's most trusted business media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multi-platform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. The prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States.

Media Contact
Katina Lee
[email protected]

SOURCE Mirror Digital

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.