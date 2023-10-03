Mirror Mirror Aesthetics and Laser Center Introduces Preventative and Restorative Laser Treatments to Downtown Huntington Beach

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mirror Mirror Aesthetics and Laser Center, a high-tech medical spa specializing in preventative and restorative laser treatments, is thrilled to announce its new location, bringing a new level of beauty and wellness to the Huntington Beach community.

The practice features state-of-the-art Fotona laser technology offering clients remarkable results with minimal downtime including the Fotona 4D®. The Fotona 4D procedure is a series of synergistic, non-invasive laser treatments of both the exterior facial and interior oral cavity, enabling two complementary laser wavelengths to treat four distinct "dimensions" of the skin to rejuvenate and tighten from the inside out.

"At Mirror Mirror, our team of highly trained and experienced medical professionals is dedicated to delivering personalized, results-driven care in a convenient and professional environment," says Dr. Nelhs Betancourt, Internist and Medical Director at Mirror Mirror. "We are especially excited about the results we have seen with our Fotona 4D patients, many of them who want to rebuild their own collagen naturally."

The practice has also introduced the Fotona Nightlase® procedure. Nightlase decreases snoring by means of a gentle, laser-induced tightening effect and contraction of collagen in the oral mucosa tissue. "To think of how many individuals struggle with snoring, or struggle with a partner who snores, Nightlase is a game-changer," adds Dr. Betancourt. "A good night's sleep is vital to good health and I am pleased that we can offer patients Nightlase."

For more information about Mirror Mirror Aesthetics and Laser Center and to schedule a consultation, visit www.mm-aesthetics.com or contact us at (657) 200-5052 or [email protected]

Mirror Mirror Aesthetics and Laser Center is a high-tech medical spa specializing in preventative and restorative laser treatments. The mission of the practice is to empower individuals to look and feel their best at every stage of life. Founder and Medical Director of Mirror Mirror is Dr. Nelhs Betancourt is an experienced and highly knowledgeable physician with over 30 years of experience. The practice offers laser treatments, facial rejuvenation, and wellness services.

