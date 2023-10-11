Mirror Reflections Auto Spa Will Be a Sponsor to Annual Gainesville Car Show

GAINESVILLE, Fla., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Expert auto detailer and owner of Mirror Reflections Auto Spa, Rodney Tatum will be available at the 3RD Annual International Car Show to speak on all topics pertaining to auto detailing. The event will take place at the Butler Town Center on Saturday, October 14th from 9am to 12pm. Mirror Reflections Auto Spa is a high-end auto detailing business, based in Gainesville, that has served clients with special interest vehicles throughout the state of Florida.

Rodney Tatum of Mirror Reflections Auto Spa detailing Rodney Tatum, owner of Mirror Reflections Auto Spa

Car collectors from within and around the state of Florida have traveled to Gainesville to showcase some of the rarest and most prestigious exotic vehicles in the world for this event. This annual event draws thousands of spectators each year. The financial proceeds from the show will benefit the United Way of North Central Florida. Mirror Reflections Auto Spa will be one of the major sponsors at the event.

In addition to Rodney Tatum being present to answer questions and give car care advice, free detailing related products will be provided at the booth. This will be an amazing opportunity for car enthusiasts to connect with an industry professional whether someone is curious about what Mirror Reflections Auto Spa has to offer, needs to know what to look for in another detailing business, or is a do-it-yourself detailing aficionado. Rodney, who specializes in paint correction and ceramic coating services, has worked with some of the most respected professionals in the industry. He has detailed luxury and exotic vehicles of various makes and models. Rodney has also served as a mentor to professionals in the automotive detailing industry.

Contact:

Rodney Tatum

Mirror Reflections Auto Spa LLC

(352) 215-9433

[email protected]

www.mirrorreflectionsautospa.com

SOURCE Mirror Reflections Auto Spa LLC