MirrorMate® Frames Partners with Handy

The installer will be booked by the homeowner post-purchase at https://partnerships.handy.com/mirrormate/ . Cost for frame assembly and installation is just $79 for 1 to 2 frames, and $39.50 for each additional frame.

"Booking an installer through Handy is a perfect option for those who are not inclined toward home improvement projects but would still like the upgraded look of a mirror frame in the bath," explained Lisa Huntting, MirrorMate Inventor and CEO.

"We are thrilled to have partnered with Handy and their nationwide network of installers to offer this service to our customers," continued Huntting. "Handy has a proven track-record with other large retailers such as Wayfair and Walmart, making them an easy choice for MirrorMate and our customers."

About MirrorMate

Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, MirrorMate LLC was founded in 2004 by Lisa Huntting, who invented the MirrorMate® frame as a retro-fit framing solution for the bare bathroom mirrors in her own home. She then went on to create a frame kit that is custom cut to fit a homeowner's mirror and features a recess in the back to cover over clips and metal strips that may be holding the mirror to the wall. The pre-taped frame attaches directly to the mirror with professional grade 3M tape, so it will work working even if the mirror sits on a backsplash or abuts a wall. This allows homeowners nationwide the ability to easily frame their own existing, wall-mounted mirrors in minutes in one of 65 decorative styles. The frame is also available to the trade, as well as commercial customers in the multifamily, hotel and supply company space. As the original and industry leader, the product is patented in the U.S. and Canada. For more information, please visit www.mirrormate.com.

