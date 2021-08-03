MirrorMate Frames Under New Ownership

Button brings over 20 years of experience with GE and Synchrony and served in senior executive roles at the SVP and COO levels. He was head of operations for Synchrony's Consumer Banking division as it grew from $6B to more than $50B in holdings by adopting a digital first approach to delivering best-in-class customer experience. He's a zealous customer advocate and specializes in developing organizations, enhancing and automating processes, and improving customer satisfaction & profitability.

"I am thrilled to take the lead at MirrorMate," said Button. "This company has developed a great legacy as the leading mirror framing system in the market by focusing on world-class manufacturing quality and delivering the best customer experience possible."

"We're absolutely going to maintain that focus," continued Button, "while simultaneously exploring significant growth opportunities for our core product and adjacent offerings that align with our strengths and our customers' needs."

Kevin is a University of Kentucky graduate and lives in Waxhaw, NC with his wife and three children.

About MirrorMate

Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, MirrorMate was founded in 2004 as a retrofit framing solution for bare bathroom mirrors. The frame kit is custom cut to fit a homeowner's mirror and features a recess in the frame back to cover over clips and metal strips that may be holding the mirror to the wall. The pre-taped frame attaches directly to the mirror with professional grade 3M tape, allowing for a seamless fit even if the mirror sits on a backsplash or abuts a wall. The product gives homeowners nationwide the ability to easily frame their own existing wall-mounted mirrors in minutes in one of 65 decorative styles. The frame is also available to dealers, as well as commercial customers in the multifamily, hotel and supply company space. As the original and industry leader, the product is patented in the U.S. and Canada. For more information, please visit www.mirrormate.com.

Media Contact:

Amy Florek

[email protected]

617.640.8134

SOURCE MirrorMate

Related Links

http://www.mirrormate.com

