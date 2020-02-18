MirrorWeb Listed in FINRA Compliance Vendor Directory

MANCHESTER, England, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MirrorWeb is pleased to announce that it is now listed in the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) Compliance Vendor Directory (CVD), a resource which enables firms to search for vendors that offer compliance-related services.

As a new participant of the CVD, FINRA members can learn more about MirrorWeb's digital archiving platform, which helps regulated firms adhere to record-keeping and financial promotion compliance.

In particular, MirrorWeb can help members' companies to ensure compliance with FINRA Communications Rules for record-keeping and financial promotions, specifically around web and social media. MirrorWeb's platform captures and archives websites and social media output, ensuring that clients are audit-ready at all times in the event of a customer complaint or regulatory investigation.

FINRA is an independent agency dedicated to protecting investors and safeguarding market integrity in a manner that facilitates vibrant capital markets. It works under the supervision of the SEC and actively engages with and provides essential tools for investors, member firms and policymakers.

In 2017, FINRA announced its plans to establish a directory of compliance service providers. Today, the directory lists firms who specialise in Compliance Consulting, Cybersecurity, Data Management, Information Archiving Exam Prep & Firm CE, Insurance Brokers, Monitoring & Surveillance, PCAOB Registered Accountants and Registration services.

David Clee, CEO of MirrorWeb: "We're incredibly pleased to be listed in the FINRA Compliance Vendor Directory. It marks an important moment in the company's history as we continue to help clients meet ever-changing digital archiving requirements. With MirrorWeb successfully helping clients across the UK and Europe remain compliant, we're excited to bring our innovative web archiving technology to the US and the members of FINRA."

About MirrorWeb

MirrorWeb delivers web archiving and monitoring solutions for the information-driven enterprise. Trusted by financial services firms and Governments worldwide, the MirrorWeb platform helps organisations create accurate and immutable records of online communications, ensuring they meet compliance obligations and information of cultural or historical value is never lost.

