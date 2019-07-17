Mirum Pharmaceuticals Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

FOSTER CITY, Calif., July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company developing a novel approach for treating cholestatic liver diseases, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 5,000,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $15.00 per share. The gross proceeds to Mirum from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses, are expected to be $75,000,000.

The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on July 18, 2019 under the symbol "MIRM". The offering is expected to close on July 22, 2019, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions. In addition, Mirum has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 750,000 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price less underwriting discounts and commissions.

Citigroup, Evercore ISI and Guggenheim Securities are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Raymond James is acting as lead manager. Roth Capital Partners is acting as co-manager.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained, when available, from: Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by phone at (800) 831-9146; Evercore Group L.L.C., Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 55 East 52nd Street, New York, NY 10055, by email at ecm.prospectus@evercore.com, by phone at (888) 474-0200.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and was declared effective on July 17, 2019. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, maralixibat, is an investigational oral drug in development for progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC) and Alagille syndrome (ALGS).

