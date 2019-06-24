MiRus™ Acquires 50,000 SQFT Manufacturing Facility

ATLANTA, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the 510(k) clearance by FDA in March 2019 of MoRe®, a proprietary molybdenum rhenium superalloy for medical implants, MiRus is excited to announce a major expansion of its manufacturing capacity with the addition of a fully operational 50,000 sqft orthopaedic and spine manufacturing plant in Marietta, GA. This adds to MiRus' current 20,000 sqft manufacturing facility.

"MoRe® superalloy approval has been greeted with great interest by surgeons, hospitals and commercial distribution channels" stated Jay Yadav, MD, Founder and CEO of MiRus. "To address the exploding demand for our implants, as well as the inherent capacity and lead time issues in the current medical device market, we are dramatically expanding our manufacturing capacity in Atlanta."

MiRus is partnering with several leading surgeons and hospital systems to develop and launch innovative products on its roadmap in implants, robotics, navigation and analytics. "With a view to developing market leading products to meet clinical needs in deformity, lateral, and upper extremity, we are looking to add the best implant design engineers and manufacturing engineers" added Dr. Yadav.

About MiRus, LLC.

MiRus is a medical device company that has developed and is commercializing proprietary novel biomaterials, implants and software solutions for spine, orthopaedics and cardiovascular disease. We are addressing the demands of today's healthcare environment with an integrated platform of pre-operative planning and risk assessment tools, a breakthrough navigation and robotics system and post-operative monitoring and risk mitigation. Find more information about MiRus at www.mirusmed.com.

Statements made in this press release that look forward in time or that express beliefs, expectations or hopes regarding future occurrences or anticipated outcomes are forward-looking statements. A number of risks and uncertainties such as risks associated with product development and commercialization efforts, expected timing or results of any clinical trials, ultimate clinical outcome and perceived or actual advantages of the Company's products, market and physician acceptance of the products, intellectual property protection, and competitive offerings could cause actual events to adversely differ from the expectations indicated in these forward looking statements.

* MoRe® is a registered trademark of MiRus, LLC. MiRus™ is a trademark of MiRus, LLC.

