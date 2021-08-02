MiRus Announces Appointment of Angela Coldwell as Chief Financial Officer

"It's an exciting time to join MiRus," said newly appointed CFO, Angela Coldwell. "As a leader in innovation in the medical device space, MiRus is seeing tremendous growth. I look forward to contributing to the continuing success of the company."

Jay S. Yadav MD, Founder and CEO stated, "We are excited to welcome Angela to MiRus. Her wealth of knowledge and experience will be invaluable in helping MiRus advance our financial systems and achieve important milestones."

Previously, Mrs. Coldwell served as the senior director of finance at Curant Health, a specialty pharmacy and medication management group. Mrs. Coldwell is a chartered certified account receiving her degree from Manchester University in U.K.

About MiRus, LLC.

MiRus is a life science company head quartered in Marietta, Georgia that has developed and is commercializing proprietary novel biomaterials, implants and procedural solutions for the treatment spine, orthopaedic and structural heart disease. Find out more information about MiRus at www.mirusmed.com.

