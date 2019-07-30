Mirus Capital Advisors Advises Mobilize RRS LLC In Its Acquisition By ZOLL Medical Corporation

Given that the average EMS response time is approximately 7-15 minutes, a bystander is frequently a victim's best hope for survival. Unfortunately, bystanders don't always have the knowledge or equipment they need to intervene. Mobilize addresses this gap in a meaningful way.

Each Mobilize product contains medical equipment that pairs with interactive software to help bystanders manage emergencies. The system provides easy-to-use solutions that guide lay rescuers through best practices in assisting victims. The systems include step-by-step instructions and supplies to help bystanders manage severe bleeding, cardiac arrest, seizures, choking, chest trauma, hypothermia, burns, and more—all while a first responder is en route.

"This transaction will have a positive impact on saving lives," said Jeffrey Gerstner, CEO of Mobilize RRS. "With ZOLL's extensive network and reputation, our emergency technology will be adopted much quicker allowing it to help save the lives of more people."

"Mobilize is an ingenious and timely technology that has the potential to significantly impact the ability of bystanders to save lives," commented Patrick West, a partner at Mirus who leads the firm's med-tech practice. "We are very pleased to have helped to find a partner as well suited to execute on this potential as ZOLL given their leadership position in the AED market. We believe this transaction once again demonstrates that Mirus is the go-to advisor for middle market med-tech transactions."

