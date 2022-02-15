Mirus Gallery Presents NYCHOS: The Awakening

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday, 2/22/22– step inside a completely new realm of immersive art, created by interdisciplinary artist and muralist NYCHOS. "The Awakening," a new unparalleled experience presented by Mirus Gallery, takes attendees on a journey of rebirth. Through large-scale paintings, interactive artworks, projection, animation, sculptures and more, the show takes attendees well beyond the traditional gallery format into new all-encompassing territory.

'Enter the Void' by Nychos 'Enter the Void' by Nychos

Not only is "The Awakening" a metaphor for the artist's spirit, this moment in art history is the awakening of the gallery space itself, pushing away from the stale and quiet spaces. This new experience uses traditional paintings, prints and sculpture in combination with projection, science, and sound. With Mirus Gallery's history in the nightclub space and the world of art, this immersive event is the beginning of a new era, unifying their expertise in pursuit of the most complete experience.

Drawing on their varied background in comprehensive events, every logistical detail of "The Awakening" meticulously planned, ensuring a smooth and safe experience for visitors. The event is timed and ticketing, meaning attendees will be able to immerse themselves in the world without also immersing themselves in unmanageable crowds.

Beginning on 2/22/22, take a step into a world unburdened by reality and expectations. "The Awakening" is coming.

FEBRUARY 22, 2022 - MAY 1, 2022

Press Preview

Thursday February 17, 2022

12pm-2pm

RSVP to [email protected]

Opening Night General Public

2/22/22 | 8pm

MIRUS GALLERY

1922 E. 7th Place | Los Angeles, CA 90021

(213) 325-5171 | i[email protected]

12pm-6pm Wed-Sun | 8pm-12am Fr-St

https://theawakening222.com/

TICKETS NOW AVAILABLE

About NYCHOS

Raised in a traditional Viennese hunting family, death and dissection were daily business for Nychos. The proximity to animal viscera had a profound effect on him psychologically and visually – he now explores the theme of dissection in his art, pushing it to playful extremes. Using delicious color-scapes and wild, fuming lines to create his characters – whether with paintbrush or spray can – Nychos works with unmatched dynamism.

About Mirus Gallery

Mirus Gallery is a dynamic exhibition space established by curator and art dealer, Paul Hemming. The gallery features a program of contemporary artwork by emerging and mid-career artists in both solo and thematically organized group shows.Mirus has locations in San Francisco and Denver, as well as sister-property Temple Nightclub in both cities, and the all new Los Angeles Gallery.

