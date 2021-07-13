Mirus Gallery San Francisco Announces Grand Re-Opening July 16th with 'Phoenix Rising' Group Artist Exhibition

" After the pandemic, it's incredible to be reopening and sharing some of the art that honestly helped all of us survive these crazy times. Art is so much a part of my life, and I couldn't be happier to bring this collection of amazing artists to the gallery, to see everyone we've missed so much, and welcome plenty of new faces to the Mirus experience!"- Paul Hemming, Curator / Owner.

Phoenix Rising Group Exhibition runs through August 20, 2021. The gallery is open for viewing by appointment only at: mirusgallery.com or by calling 415-948-3330.

Phoenix Rising Featured Artists: Adam Caldwell, Alec Huxley, Bohdan Burenko, Bond Truluv, Borondo, Damon Soule, Dan Hampe, Fintan Magee, Helice Wen, Hueman, Irene Lopez Leon, Jessica Caputo, Julia Benz, Morik, Nicolas Romero, Nome Edonna, Sickboy, Terry Hoff, TOMO77, Vincent Abadie Hafez aka Zepha

About Mirus Gallery: Mirus Gallery is a dynamic exhibition space located in the Financial District of Downtown San Francisco, California, established by curator and art dealer, Paul Hemming. The gallery features a program of contemporary artwork by emerging and mid-career artists in both solo and thematically organized group shows. Mirus Gallery highlights work that emphasizes skill and process and aims to engage viewers on a sentient, emotional and evocative level. Mirus Gallery is located inside The Zen Compound, encompassing the gallery, Eco-Systm Coworking and the legendary Temple Nightclub SF. Mirus Gallery also features a location in Denver, Colorado, alongside sister nightclub, Temple Denver.

Gallery Location: 540 Howard Street, San Francisco, CA 94105

For More Information: Hall Felker, Gallery Operations Director, [email protected], 415-948-3330.

RSVP for Opening Event: https://bit.ly/3ADQcm1

