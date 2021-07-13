Mirus Gallery San Francisco Announces Grand Re-Opening July 16th with 'Phoenix Rising' Group Artist Exhibition
SAN FRANCISCO, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mirus Gallery San Francisco is excited to announce its Grand Re-opening with Phoenix Rising, a group exhibition featuring both staple artists from our past as well as newcomers we hope to brighten our future. Mirus is excited to celebrate new beginnings with our community at the opening reception on Friday, July 16th from 7-10 PM. During our break, the gallery has been transformed into a ground floor entrance, multi-level exhibition space. At the opening event, join us to peruse the gallery and enjoy drinks & music on the roof deck with outstanding views of Downtown San Francisco and the trans-bay terminal.
"After the pandemic, it's incredible to be reopening and sharing some of the art that honestly helped all of us survive these crazy times. Art is so much a part of my life, and I couldn't be happier to bring this collection of amazing artists to the gallery, to see everyone we've missed so much, and welcome plenty of new faces to the Mirus experience!"- Paul Hemming, Curator / Owner.
Phoenix Rising Group Exhibition runs through August 20, 2021. The gallery is open for viewing by appointment only at: mirusgallery.com or by calling 415-948-3330.
Phoenix Rising Featured Artists: Adam Caldwell, Alec Huxley, Bohdan Burenko, Bond Truluv, Borondo, Damon Soule, Dan Hampe, Fintan Magee, Helice Wen, Hueman, Irene Lopez Leon, Jessica Caputo, Julia Benz, Morik, Nicolas Romero, Nome Edonna, Sickboy, Terry Hoff, TOMO77, Vincent Abadie Hafez aka Zepha
About Mirus Gallery: Mirus Gallery is a dynamic exhibition space located in the Financial District of Downtown San Francisco, California, established by curator and art dealer, Paul Hemming. The gallery features a program of contemporary artwork by emerging and mid-career artists in both solo and thematically organized group shows. Mirus Gallery highlights work that emphasizes skill and process and aims to engage viewers on a sentient, emotional and evocative level. Mirus Gallery is located inside The Zen Compound, encompassing the gallery, Eco-Systm Coworking and the legendary Temple Nightclub SF. Mirus Gallery also features a location in Denver, Colorado, alongside sister nightclub, Temple Denver.
Gallery Location: 540 Howard Street, San Francisco, CA 94105
For More Information: Hall Felker, Gallery Operations Director, [email protected], 415-948-3330.
RSVP for Opening Event: https://bit.ly/3ADQcm1
