MirZyme Appoints Lindsey Carnett as U.S. Global Ambassador for Women's Health Innovation

BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MirZyme Therapeutics, a UK-based biotechnology company focused on transforming maternal health, today announced the appointment of Lindsey Carnett, CEO and President of Marketing Maven Public Relations, Inc., as Global Ambassador for Women's Health Innovation in the United States.

In this role, Carnett will support MirZyme's mission to make preeclampsia predictable and preventable through strategic introductions, advocacy, and engagement with healthcare institutions, women's health and heart organisations across the United States.

Preeclampsia is one of the leading causes of maternal and perinatal morbidity and mortality worldwide. MirZyme is developing a precision maternal vascular medicine platform combining diagnostics and therapeutics, designed to identify women at risk and prevent the disease before severe complications develop.

Carnett brings extensive experience in healthcare communications, strategic partnerships, and network development across the healthcare ecosystem.

Through her role as Global Ambassador, she will support:

Engagement with hospitals and maternal health networks

Strategic relationships with women's health organisations

Connections with healthcare innovation partners

Awareness initiatives focused on preeclampsia and maternal vascular health

Professor Asif Ahmed, Founder and CEO of MirZyme Therapeutics, said:

"Preeclampsia remains one of the most serious complications of pregnancy globally. Lindsey's experience and network within the U.S. healthcare ecosystem will help us accelerate awareness, partnerships, and investment as we advance our mission to make preeclampsia predictable and preventable."

Lindsey Carnett, MirZyme U.S. Global Ambassador for Women's Health Innovation commented:

"Maternal health remains one of the most important and under-addressed challenges in healthcare. Through my work with American Cancer Society, American Heart Association and Go Red for Women, WaterAid and other healthcare organizations, I have been exposed to significant education from leading cardiologists, gynaecologists, oncologists, nutritionists regarding the health complications that unfold later in life if women do not get adequate care early in their lives, ahead of pregnancy, perimenopause and menopause. As a mother and friend to women who have experienced preeclampsia, I am excited to support MirZyme's mission to improve outcomes for mothers and babies in my country and the world."

MirZyme's platform integrates diagnostic tools and novel oral therapies designed to address the underlying vascular causes of preeclampsia.

The company's guiding mission is simple:

One Test. One Pill. Save Two Lives.

About MirZyme:

MirZyme Therapeutics is an innovative growth-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialisation of targeted therapeutics with companion diagnostics to prevent preeclampsia and fetal growth restriction in pregnancy. The company has been granted global patents for new drugs that prevent preeclampsia. From a business perspective, MirZyme has the 'potential to generate substantial revenues at impressive rates of growth'. It is the first of its kind in the maternal drug space that has companion diagnostic to accompany its innovative drugs.

Media Contact:

Frank Tortorici

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(908) 875-8908

SOURCE MirZyme Therapeutics Ltd.