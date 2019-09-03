MIS Alliance Partners with The Hub to Co-Host the First National Cybersecurity Awareness Month Conference at Stetson Hall

NEWTON, Mass., Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MIS Alliance (https://misalliance.com/) recently announced that it will be co-hosting with The Hub @ Stetson Hall a conference in recognition of this year's National Cybersecurity Awareness Month (NCSAM). The conference is scheduled to take place on October 23rd at Stetson Hall in Randolph, Mass. The topics will include in-depth discussions of the current cybersecurity landscape; offering policies and procedures, tips and tricks, technologies and software to address various horizonal threats and risks to the Internet. Tickets are now available!

National Cybersecurity Awareness Month

Keynote speakers tentatively scheduled include Norfolk County Sheriff's Cyber Crime office, an Instructor from a technology law clinic, a privacy-law attorney, along with multiple cybersecurity centric vendors!

MIS Alliance Director of Engineering, Christopher Kimball, will also be on hand. Christopher has an extensive background and expertise in cybersecurity and most recently created the new Managed Cybersecurity program for MIS Alliance.

This is the second Cybersecurity Awareness Conference MIS Alliance has held this year. The previous Cybersecurity Awareness Conference was co-hosted by MIS Alliance and Boston College High School which resulted in assembling a team of experts and leaders in the cybersecurity field specifically for secondary schools and student's privacy.

About National Cybersecurity Awareness Month

NCSAM was created as a collaborative effort between government and private industry to ensure that all Americans have access to the resources needed to stay safe and secure, while protecting their digital information.

Top Threats Facing Businesses

All organizations are subject to cybersecurity threats, resulting in stolen customer data and intellectual property, while causing costly business disruptions. Top threats currently facing businesses include: ransomware and extortion, IoT (Internet of Things) security threats and insider threats. These threats will only continue to expand in size and complexity as businesses grow. A deeper analysis, including statistics of risk and revenue lost, will be shared at the conference.

Shared Responsibilities

The overarching theme of NCSAM asks that every link in the chain — individuals, businesses and governments — each play their role in protecting and securing the internet; including safely securing devices and networks used to access the internet. The STOP. THINK. CONNECT™ campaign was developed by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to increase the understanding of cyber threats and empower the American public to be safer and more secure.

Cybersecurity Awareness Conference Goals

By the end of the conference, attendees will have a greater understanding of:

Current cyber-landscape risk and threats to IT infrastructure, data, finances etc.

Regulations, as well as cybersecurity's role and responsibilities in the workplace.

Examples of cyber-attacks and tactics (e.g. phishing, social engineering, malware, ransomware etc.)

How to mitigate risk (e.g. policies, processes, incident response plans, training, hardware, software, services etc.)

How to foster a culture that values and stresses data security and privacy.

Learn more and purchase tickets here!

About MIS Alliance

MIS Alliance is an IT services management company that assists a variety of clients with implementing new technology solutions, while improving existing business operations and overall workflow. Since 1999, MIS Alliance has established a service-oriented reputation that is built not only on a customer-first philosophy, but also on the dedicated expertise of its staff. MIS Alliance works with businesses ranging from tiny shops to mid-sized companies and larger organizations with up to 500 users, and across a wide range of professional and organizational needs. MIS Alliance delivers IT peace-of-mind. Learn more at: www.MISAlliance.com.

Contact:

Christopher Kimball

Director of Engineering, MIS Alliance

617.500.1700

219959@email4pr.com

Katie Goldrick

The HUB/ Stetson Hall Manager

781.652.4922



SOURCE MIS Alliance

Related Links

http://misalliance.com

