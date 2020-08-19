Misahara Jewelry Launches Mosaic Ice Re-Imagined Collection

NEW YORK, Aug 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Misahara Jewelry, a New York City-based fine jewelry house led by designer Lepa Galeb-Roskopp, has officially announced the launch of the Mosaic Ice Re-imagined Collection. The 18k white gold and diamond Collection is a first for the brand, as it was specifically handcrafted for clients who have an affinity for white metal. Designs are now available online at Misahara.com, with pieces ranging in price from $2,000 to $9,000.

After listening to feedback from their loyal customers, the Misahara team recognized the rising popularity of white metals such as white gold, platinum, and silver. Designer Lepa Galeb-Roskopp incorporated this feedback during the development of the Mosaic Ice Re-imagined Collection.

"Simply put, with this Collection, we wanted to give our clients what they wanted," said Galeb-Roskopp. "We were actively engaging with our loyal customers, which led us to the realization that there was a strong desire for an all-white gold and diamond Collection. I got right to work creating the designs in our New York Atelier, as we wanted to be able to deliver for the customers that have been there for us time and time again, especially after considering the difficult year that 2020 has been."

The timeless designs are edgy and can take you from day to night. The princess cut diamonds bring fire to this icy collection, as clients can choose to stack the rings, layer the necklaces, or wear the pieces on their own and still make a statement.

Browse the full collection to cool down from the hot summer with Misahara's Mosaic Ice Re-Imagined.

About Misahara Jewelry

Misahara is a fine jewelry house that pays tribute to the warm, shimmering waters of the Adriatic Sea, the golden sand of the Sahara Desert as well as other mesmerizing destinations in the world that its designer, Lepa Galeb-Roskopp, is inspired by. All Misahara creations are handcrafted in New York by experienced ateliers who have worked with some of the world's most prestigious jewelry houses. The collections evoke the feeling of exquisite luxury, offering a modern flare of fine jewelry marked by unique handcraftsmanship and the finest quality gemstones.

