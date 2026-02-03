Misaky Tokyo, the Original Premium Crystal Seaweed Candy, Redefines Luxury Gifting for Valentine's Day and Year-Round

Female-Founded Luxury Treat Brand with Cult Following of 1.4M TikTok Followers and Celebrities Delivers Better-For-You Indulgence in Stunning Jewelry-Like Design

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Misaky Tokyo , the original premium crystal seaweed candy brand, is elevating luxury gifting with handcrafted, jewel-toned crystal candies made from sustainably sourced agar-agar seaweed. Blending Japanese confectionery artistry with modern wellness values, Misaky Tokyo offers an eye-catching, clean alternative to traditional chocolates, a perfect, unique gift for Valentine's Day or everyday indulgences.

Priced at $30 for a five-piece box and available on the Misaky Tokyo site , each collection is presented in a reusable, jewelry-style gift box designed to be treasured long after the last candy is enjoyed.

What Makes Misaky Tokyo Crystal Seaweed Candy Unique Each crystal candy is handcrafted using a meticulous multi-day drying process that creates a signature crunchy outer shell and soft, chewy interior. The candies are naturally flavored, vegan, and made without artificial dyes, chemical additives, or excess sugar.

At just 70 calories, the candies deliver delightful taste with uncompromising quality in five exquisite jewel-toned flavors: Amber Yuzu, Fire Opal Strawberry Acerola, Quartz Sakura Cherry Blossom Strawberry, Topaz Pear Apple, and Jade Matcha.

A Modern Wellness Candy, Powered by Premium Ingredients

At the core of Misaky Tokyo's product is agar-agar, a red seaweed traditionally used in Japanese cuisine and known for supporting satiety and overall digestive wellness. Four hundred years ago in Japan, artisans created crystal-like candies called Kohakutō, crafted from agar agar and served during tea ceremonies and meaningful moments. Misaky Tokyo (Misaky meaning "beautiful future") merges traditional Japanese tea ceremony sweets with modern, sustainably sourced agar-agar from Japan, Indonesia, and Chile, and other premium ingredients sourced globally to create an international flavor experience that honors the past while shaping what's next.

A Viral Luxury Candy Brand With Cultural Credibility

Founded by Alissa Miky , a Japanese entrepreneur, seaweed expert, and Forbes Japan Culture-Preneur 30 (2023), Misaky Tokyo has quickly become a viral sensation. Loved by celebrities like Kim Kardashian , who partnered with Misaky Tokyo on a custom line for her fragrance launch in 2020, and featured in luxury destinations like Cartier and Nobu, the brand boasts 1.4 million TikTok followers and is transforming traditional agar-agar seaweed into a modern luxury candy category.

"Misaky is my way of turning comfort into something tangible—through sweets that are beautiful, inclusive, and deeply connected to my heritage," says Alissa Miky. "By blending flavors from around the globe, Misaky Tokyo is a beautiful gift and a celebration of both heritage and innovation."

Alissa Miky is also the founder of OoMee , a marine plant–based functional beverage brand, and brings her proprietary agar-agar technology across both businesses.

About Misaky Tokyo

Misaky Tokyo is the original premium crystal seaweed candy, founded in 2019 to make the cultural and wellness benefits of agar-agar accessible, beautiful, and delicious for a global audience.

AAPI and woman-owned, Misaky.Tokyo sits under the parent company of Aqua Theon and stands at the intersection of culinary innovation, sustainability, and conscious entrepreneurship. The brand's elegant crystal candies are available in three-piece boxes ($18) and five-piece boxes ($30) , offering a luxurious, vegan, and planet-conscious alternative to conventional sweets.

SOURCE Misaky Tokyo