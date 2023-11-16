Mischief Managed! 16 Handles Brews Up New Butter Beer Frozen Yogurt

Frozen Dessert Brand Adds a Dash of Magic with the Launch of a New Flavor

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prepare to unlock the door to a world of wizardry and wonder as 16 Handles introduces its most enchanting new flavor – Butter Beer frozen yogurt. Starting November 16th, witches and wizards alike can savor the magic with this new flavor, available for a limited time at any location nationwide.

16 Handles New Butter Beer Flavor

The new spellbinding flavor is crafted with rich butterscotch and hints of vanilla, creating a taste sensation that pairs harmoniously with some of the brand's signature toppings: chocolate sprinkles, caramel sauce, whipped cream, coconut flakes, marshmallow sauce, and is made with a sprinkle of pure magic.

"As fall turns to winter, we wanted to launch a flavor so interesting you have to come try it! Our artisan all-natural Butter Beer Frozen Yogurt is a really special flavor, and even if you've never had Butter Beer before, it's worth visiting one of our stores to try!" said 16 Handles' CEO Neil Hershman. "The new Butter Beer flavor serves as a testament to our ongoing commitment to surprise and captivate our customers with extraordinary new flavors every month."

16 Handles continues to push the boundaries of innovation and flavor, setting itself apart with its contemporary store design, exclusive and addictive product lineup, and unparalleled customer experience. The menu features 16 different soft serve flavors, 50+ toppings, and sauces, as well as a variety of frozen novelties such as cakes, take-home pints, and DŌ gourmet edible cookie dough.

About 16 Handles

16 Handles opened its first store in Manhattan's East Village in 2008, becoming the first self-serve frozen yogurt shop in New York City. Since then, the brand has expanded to over 45 locations with a menu that includes frozen yogurt, ice cream, vegan soft serve, endless toppings, drinks, and other treats and snacks. Each shop's full menu is available in-store and via the 16 Handles app. In addition to creating irresistible desserts, 16 Handles works closely with local and national organizations in partnerships and fundraisers. For more information, visit 16handles.com.

