Misfits Market Announces Multi-City Pop-Up Mobile Tour This Summer To Raise Donations For Feeding America

DALLAS, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Misfits Market, the fastest growing online grocer that offers quality, sustainably sourced food at up to 40% off, is kicking off a pop-up mobile tour throughout the U.S. to celebrate the summer season. Beginning in Dallas on July 23rd, Misfits Market will be traveling through 18 locations throughout the South and East Coast, as well as Chicago, in an eco-friendly pop-up truck at beachfront and lakefront locations.

"With each new state we serve, including our recent launch in Texas, we get closer to our goal of eliminating food deserts by 2025. In places we don't yet deliver, we work to give back through trusted partners, which is why we're donating $25,000 to Feeding America," says Abhi Ramesh, CEO of Misfits Market. "By bringing Misfits Market's pop-up vehicle to these 18 destinations, we're introducing more people to our shopping platform for sustainably-sourced foods that cost up to 40% less than grocery store prices. We are focused on providing everyone access to high-quality food, whether they live in a food desert or are on a beach vacation."

Throughout the tour, the pop-up vehicle will feature a QR code on its exterior to allow passersby to learn more and sign up for a free Misfits Market membership directly from their phones. Everyone who signs up will receive a free reusable water bottle as well as an exclusive offer to save on their first two orders.

Visitors who donate $1 to Feeding America via Misfits Market's tour Venmo handle (@MMSummerTour, all funds will be transferred directly to Feeding America) or share a photo of the experience on social media can grab organic fruit ice pops from Goodpops and upcycled co-branded stroopwafel cookies that Misfits Market created with Belgian Boys (cookies available at select tour dates in July and all dates in August).

Those who sign up, share, or donate at each location have the chance to win $250 towards Misfits Market groceries and are eligible for a grand prize of a year's worth of free groceries. Plus, exclusive swag will be given to people who stop by the experience on a "first come, first served" basis.

Misfits Market is the online value grocer that transforms the hassle of traditional grocery shopping into a fun, highly curated weekly experience. With the convenience of online ordering and home delivery, customers have the opportunity to choose from hundreds of food products each week, ranging from organic produce and sustainably sourced pantry items to high-quality proteins. Since its founding in 2018, Misfits Market has rescued more than 170 million pounds of food that may otherwise have gone to waste. As part of the brand's commitment to supporting the local community, particularly in the Dallas region where the brand recently opened a warehouse, team members will be volunteering at the Metropolitan Dream Center, partner of North Texas Food Bank, on Thursday, July 22nd.

Tour Schedule

July 23 - Dallas, TX | White Rock Lake Park

July 24 - Austin, TX | Zilker Park

July 25 - Houston, TX | Stewart Beach

July 29 - New Orleans, LA | North Beach OR Grand Isle

July 31 - Mobile, AL | Dauphin Island

August 5 - St. Petersburg, FL | St. Pete/Clearwater

August 7 - Jacksonville, FL | Atlantic/Neptune

August 13 - Savannah, GA | Tybee Island/North Beach

August 14 - Hilton Head Island, SC | Folly Field

August 15 - Charleston, SC | Folly Beach/Isle of Palms

August 19 - Outer Banks, NC | Kitty Hawk Beach

August 20 - Virginia Beach, VA | Sandbridge/VA Beach Boardwalk

August 21 - Ocean City, MD | Ocean City Boardwalk

August 26 - Avalon, NJ | Avalon Beach

August 27 - Seaside Heights, NJ | Seaside Heights Boardwalk

August 28 - Long Island, NY | Long Beach

August 29 - Queens, NY | Rockaway Beach

September 4 - Chicago, IL | Wicker Park/Lincoln Park

For more information on Misfits Market, visit www.misfitsmarket.com.

About Misfits Market

Misfits Market is the fastest-growing grocery service in the U.S. that creates food access, not food waste. The company delivers fresh organic produce, sustainably sourced pantry staples, high-quality meats and seafood, and other grocery items straight to your door at up to 40 percent off grocery store prices. Driven by its mission to bring affordable, quality food to more people, the company leverages direct relationships with growers and producers to reduce food waste at scale and eliminate inefficiencies in the food system. Misfits Market reaches consumers in every nearly zip code within the states that it serves. Currently, Misfits Market delivers to Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, D.C., West Virginia, and Wisconsin. Build your grocery order each week at www.misfitsmarket.com.

