Misha Quint Performs Variations on a Cello Theme at Carnegie Hall on Jan 24

Like a symphony enriched with famous melodic delicacies and sparkling virtuosity, "Variations on a Cello Theme" offers New York's music lovers a rich, versatile program grasping the whole range of the cello playing art, perfectly reflecting the theme and variations musical form, gradually unraveling from Beethoven to Tchaikovsky, and eventually becoming a variation in itself. Tickets can be bought online at www.carnegiehall.org , or by calling CarnegieCharge 212-247-7800.

Each half of the concert opens with two sets of Variations by Beethoven on themes of Mozart's The Magic Flute, as part of Beethoven's 250th birthday celebration. The original form of the duet – with each singer presenting the tune separately, then both singing together – is preserved in the variations that follow. Both sets give the opportunity to showcase the best of their timber qualities and dialogue between instruments.

Locatelli's famous Sonata in D Major, rarely performed because of the presence of the virtuosic staccato bow stroke and originally written for violin, evinces themes with evolving fireworks of virtuosic roulades so known to variation form.

Martinů's fiery Variations on a Slovak Theme, with its open melodic lines and impressive rhythmical combinations, injects an eastern flavor and makes the anticipation of the second half of the concert even more intriguing. Martinů peppered indigenous Czech folk songs into this piece.

The presence of Paganini's Variations on a Theme of Moses by Rossini on One String, especially when it's a cello string, means that the moment has arrived - gloves off. With all the harmonics and passages encompassing the whole fingerboard, one could think that it is the best selection for the finale. Instead, Tchaikovsky's Variations on a Rococo Theme pours the breath and wrath of the ocean into the program. Though this iconic composition is mostly performed with orchestra, it was originally written for cello and piano, adding a more intimate element to Tchaikovsky's canvas and at the same time still possessing its monumental nature as the last showpiece of the exhibition of variations. More information can be found at www.interharmony.com.

